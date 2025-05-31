Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside

Seaside diner's toilets open to all, but closed hours leave tourists desperate

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
3 hours ago
Last Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside
Photo courtesy of Phuket.Net

A Rawai restaurant owner is fed up with cleaning up faeces after catching tourists using his property as an open toilet—now he’s demanding action from local authorities.

The owner of a popular floating restaurant in Rawai, Phuket, has called on local authorities to install more public toilets for tourists after a shocking incident involving a foreign visitor defecating outside his restaurant.

Pannatat Asawapitakchon took to social media to share the unpleasant experience, which has since gone viral and stirred widespread support. He described witnessing a female tourist relieving herself next to his closed restaurant on the night of May 22.

“At first, she didn’t accept responsibility,” Pannatat told Khaosod English. “But after talking for a while, she went to clean the spot where she had defecated. It wasn’t clean enough, so I had to clean it again myself.”

Rawai restaurant owner fumes after tourist poos outside | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Pannatat’s frustration wasn’t just about the incident but the lack of basic infrastructure in the popular Rawai Beach area. He urged the relevant agencies to step up and address what he called a “small problem” before it becomes a bigger embarrassment.

“I want to ask the relevant agencies about public restrooms—I’d like them to build restrooms in the Rawai Beach area,” he said.

In his now-viral post, he noted that his restaurant’s toilets are available for use during opening hours, even for non-customers. But when the restaurant is closed, options are limited—forcing some tourists to resort to inappropriate alternatives.

“What happened at my restaurant shows we’re not ready to efficiently accommodate tourists,” he wrote. “I don’t know if other business operators have experienced this.”

The post struck a chord with both locals and fellow business owners, many of whom echoed the need for proper facilities in high-traffic tourist zones, reported Malay Mail.

Pannatat said with a grim outlook: “I ask those involved to help solve this small problem. It’s not urgent, but I’m raising the issue for future improvements. In the meantime, I’ll probably have to keep cleaning up urine and faeces myself.”

With Phuket’s tourist numbers climbing again, calls for better sanitation infrastructure are growing louder—especially from those left holding the mop.

Last Updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025
