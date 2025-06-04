17 year old student shot dead in Bangkok motorcycle attack

A 17 year old student was tragically shot and killed while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a friend in Bangkok.

The incident occurred today, June 4, at 1.35am, near the under-construction market area by Hathaimit intersection on Hathairat Road. Police and forensic teams are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the gunman.

At the scene, the body of the deceased, referred to as A, was found with a gunshot wound to the back. A was a third-year vocational student in the automotive department at a well-known technology college in Min Buri.

Witnesses reported that the victim was being pursued by a group of teenagers on motorcycles, who opened fire as they travelled from Soi Suan Luang Khlong Neung.

Upon reaching Hathaimit intersection, the victim attempted to seek help from locals before collapsing in the market area. The motorcycle driver, a friend known as B, sustained an injury to his left ankle as the motorcycle fell. The police have taken him for further questioning.

When the victim’s family arrived at the scene, the mother was visibly distraught. She explained that her son had left their home in Soi Phraya Suren 34 at around 8.30pm yesterday. She was unaware of any conflicts her son might have had.

Investigators from the Nimit Mai Police Station are examining CCTV footage and interviewing the victim’s friend to determine if there were any prior altercations. They aim to apprehend the perpetrator and proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Bangkok police have launched a probe into a shooting incident involving a student from Uthenthawai campus, which left one person critically injured. The incident occurred near the Maboonkrong area, at the intersection of Phaya Thai and Chula 12 roads, on the evening of January 29.