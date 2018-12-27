Hua Hin “full for New Year” | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Hua Hin “full for New Year”
Talk News is reporting that a local tourism adviser was expecting 100% occupancy in Hua Hin and Cha-Am hotels at New Year. Though it was not just foreigners but many Thais who were visiting in droves this festive season.
Runrot Sileuangsawat was quoted as saying that, at the moment, occupancy rates were an average of 80% in the two seaside towns but online behavior in waiting for last minute deals and price comparisons would likely mean both resorts would be “full to the rafters at New Year”.
He said that at the current 80% the towns had already matched last year’s figures – though the number of foreigners visiting was down.
SOURCE: Talk News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Hua Hin
Hua Hin expat postpones attempt to cross the Gulf. On a paddle board!
A Russian living in Hua Hin is attempting to cross the Gulf of Thailand. And he’s not going on the daily ferry. His mode of transport is just a paddle board.
Vladimir Kruchinin was scheduled to depart on Monday from the shores of Pattaya, according to his Facebook page.
“Exciting times at 4am for the start of our Pattaya to Hua Hin crossing… but it was not to be with technical difficulties with the support boat… back for another attempt soon!”
37 year old Vladimir will navigate the 110 kilometres across the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin using just his stand up paddle board. Bad weather on Monday forced him to postpone his initial departure date. He says he first started paddle boarding in 2016 and became hooked after renting a board from a resort at Sam Roi Yot beach.
“At that moment, I fell in love with stand up paddle boarding and within a week I had my own first board”, Vladimir told Thaivisa.
He told Thaivisa how he has lived in Hua Hin with his wife and son since 2012.
“Since that time, the sport plays a major role in my life. Thanks to SUP, I have improved my physique, have discovered many interesting places and have found new friends”.
“Usually in the daytime, I travel around 20 to 40 kms. When you are surrounded by such beautiful scenery in Thailand, a long way doesn’t seem so far. The first time I paddled over 70 km in one day, I realised that much greater lengths were possible.
“I had a dream of crossing the Gulf of Thailand from Pattaya to Hua Hin. At first, I was scared at the thought, but now I am determined to do it. The path will take me across about 110 km. I’m yet to achieve such distances in a day but I believe I am capable”.
You can follow Vladimir’s progress HERE.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Hua Hin
Former prisoner shoots man’s son as ‘revenge’
A man, who had recently been released from prison for attempted murder, has shot and killed a man’s son. Police believe the father had ‘dobbed’ him into authorities on a weapon’s charge and was acting as revenge.
But the father claims that it was all a misunderstanding and his son was now dead for no reason.
Banmuang reports that Petchaburi Police were called to a restaurant in the Wang Khrai district where a large crowd had already gathered following the shooting.
The dead 39 year old was lying in a pool of blood in the restaurant. He was identified as Anan Khamsorn from Kaeng Krachan. Police report that he was shot five times in the head, body and thighs.
A 68 year old witness, the aunty of the victim, says her nephew had been eating at a table with 45 year old Niphon Khampo.
49 year old “Chet” Nithakasem arrived with another man and sat at a nearby table. When he identified Anan, Wongsiriwat went up to him and said: “Who are you and who is your father?”
Anan said that his father was Thongchai or “Ing”. Wongsiriwat became angry, according to witnesses.
He said: “Years ago your ‘expletive’ father reported me to police for having a weapon of war”.
A violent argument broke out where Wongsiriwat pulled out an 11mm gun and shot the victim multiple times. He then fled on the back of his friend’s motorcycle.
Both men were soon arrested. The getaway driver was 32 year old Akkra Semthet.
Thongchai Khamsorn denies that he was ever a police informant saying that Wongsiriwat had made a mistake after seeing him in the area at the time.
The Petchaburi police chief says that the shooter had only been out of jail for eight months. He had served time for an attempted murder after shooting the friend of his wife’s in Ban Nong Tian.
SOURCE: Banmuang
Hua Hin
Drivers of fatal migrant truck arrested in Phattalung
by Thanyawee Chansuksri. PHOTO: Chaiwat Satyaem
Two brothers from Phatthalung have been arrested in their province over their alleged role in the pickup-truck crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan on November 30. The incident led to two deaths and 12 injuries of illegal Burmese migrant workers.
Suspects, 29 year old Anurak Khongdaeng and 27 year old Sompong Khongdaeng, for whom the Prachuap Khiri Khan Court had issued arrest warrants for aiding illegal migrants to avoid arrest, were taken into custody in Tambon Tha Khae, in Mueang Phatthalung, where they had fled to after the night crash last Friday.
The brothers also had reportedly stopped in the Khuan Khanun district to clean up their getaway pickup in an attempt to avoid police detection and destroy evidence.
Their vehicle was one of two pickups used to transport 26 Burmese, who had trekked through the Tanaosri mountain-range forest and crossed a natural border into Thailand, heading to a labour market in Malaysia.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Hua Hin “full for New Year”
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
Two whale sharks sighted off Kamala Beach
Laguna Phuket Triathlon’s date announced – Registration opens today
GoAir expands flights to Phuket with daily operations
Religious ceremonies held at the Tsunami Memorial Wall in Mai Khao
Melbourne loses its crown as the World’s Most Livable City
Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand
Prawit’s luxury watch probe, delayed outcome by the NACC
Tsunami survivors gather for the 14th anniversary of the Boxing Day tragedy
Thailand approves medical marijuana
Tourism arrivals in Thailand up 7.5% so far this year
One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
Maravilloso. Taco Bell is coming to Bangkok, but we have options
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
-
Opinion4 days ago
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism
-
Phuket2 days ago
4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company
-
Bangkok4 days ago
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
From condoms to condos – Southeast Asia’s sex tourism journey
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
-
Thailand20 hours ago
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
-
South3 days ago
Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000
You must be logged in to post a comment Login