Thailand’s lese majeste amnesty talks stall in Parliament

Disagreements over offenders under 18 and conflicting legal principles threaten to derail proposals

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Plans to grant amnesty to lese majeste offenders have hit a political wall, as Parliament hesitates on revising the kingdom’s most controversial law.

Thailand’s House Committee on Peace Building confirmed this week that the current conditions for granting amnesty under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, commonly known as the lese majeste law, remain unchanged.

On Thursday, August 21, a majority of committee members voiced support for revising the law, but no formal proposals have been tabled.

Kecha Saksomboon, a list-MP from the United Thai Nation Party and deputy chairperson of the House Committee reviewing the Draft Act on Promoting a Peaceful Society, clarified that while revisions were being discussed, the process was still at a preliminary stage.

“So far, there are no proposals on how to amend Section 112. It remains part of ongoing deliberations.”

Section 3 of the draft act outlines conditions for granting amnesty in a range of cases, including corruption, lese majeste, and serious offences involving fatalities. One of the unresolved issues is whether those under the age of 18 who have been charged under Section 112 should be eligible for amnesty.

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Kecha acknowledged the debate around youth offenders, noting that further committee discussions would be required before any decision is made.

Another suggestion under review is whether to remove amnesty for offenders charged under Section 297 of the Criminal Code, which relates to assaults causing serious harm. This has sparked concerns that proposals may clash with previously approved parliamentary principles, Bangkok Post reported.

Committee member Nikorn Chamnong warned that any changes that contradict those foundational principles risk being rejected outright by Parliament.

“If amendments are inconsistent with what Parliament has already endorsed, the whole bill could be thrown out.”

Photo of Nikorn Chamnong (centre) courtesy of Bangkok Post

The lese majeste law has long been a lightning rod for criticism from human rights organisations, with activists arguing that it is used to suppress dissent. Calls for reform have intensified in recent years, particularly following high-profile prosecutions of youth protest leaders.

For now, the debate continues behind closed doors, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
