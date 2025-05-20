Intoxicated karaoke workers crash into barriers in Trat

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two karaoke bar workers collided with crash barriers while driving home from work, causing damage to 12 barriers.

The incident, which occurred at 6am today, May 20, led to the driver admitting to drinking. The accident took place at the Khlong Yai intersection in Wang Krachae subdistrict, Mueang district, Trat province.

Police Lieutenant Piyaorn Khamwan, an investigator from Mueang Trat Police Station, was alerted to the crash. The scene revealed a Toyota Vios car with Bangkok registration, heavily damaged after colliding with the barriers.

The driver, 25 year old Chonticha, and her 28 year old female passenger, escaped unharmed but were found to be intoxicated. They were returning from a karaoke bar located approximately 1 kilometre from the accident site.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chonticha explained that while she was driving home after work, a motorcycle emerged from an alley at the Khlong Yai intersection. In an attempt to avoid the motorcycle, she lost control and crashed into the barriers.

Pol. Lt. Piyaorn informed both women that they had damaged government property and would need to undergo an alcohol level test. The woman admitted to having consumed alcohol. The police seized the vehicle involved as evidence for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a multi-vehicle crash on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya during Songkran celebrations on April 19 left seven bystanders injured. The driver, a foreign man, appeared intoxicated and was transported to the hospital following the incident.

The crash involved a black Honda that overturned after reportedly accelerating unexpectedly from a parked position, striking several motorcycles and cars. Seven pedestrians celebrating Songkran by the roadside were hit and sustained injuries, along with damage to four cars and two motorcycles.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle, which had been stationary, suddenly sped forward, triggering the chain-reaction collision. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

