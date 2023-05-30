Chinese driver injures three in Pattaya road accident, faces charges

Photo via TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A road accident in Pattaya resulted in injuries to three Thai nationals, including a 74 year old woman, after a Chinese woman’s car collided with their vehicles. The incident occurred yesterday, May 30, on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Sattahip in Chonburi province. Na Jomtien Police and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were promptly dispatched to the scene upon receiving the report.

At the location, a damaged grey Mazda 2 sedan with a cracked front windshield was found, driven by 43 year old Chinese national, Lv Xie. Nearby, a green Honda Zoomer X and a white/blue Suzuki RC motorcycle lay fallen on the road. The injured individuals were identified as Ing-on Chaisaeng, 58 years old, Fah Khamking, 22 years old, and Kesorn Jaroonsan, 74 years old. They received medical assistance from rescuers and were later taken to nearby hospitals.

Local media interviewed Kesorn, who explained that she was riding her motorcycle to feed her dogs when her vehicle was struck from behind by Lv’s car. The sedan subsequently collided with the motorbikes of Fah and Ing-on, causing their injuries.

Lv did not provide any statements about the accident, according to local media. However, Na Jomtien Police stated that they would summon her and the victims for further inquiries and potential traffic charges against the Chinese national.

Last week, there was another road accident in Pattaya, involving a foreign motorcyclist who sadly lost his life after losing control of his bike. According to an eyewitness, the unidentified man, who appeared to be drunk, lost control of his Honda CB 300 motorbike while navigating a curve and crashed into a footpath. The impact threw him into the air, and he collided with a speed sign before landing on the concrete. Emergency services arrived at the scene, but the man could not be saved. Local police are investigating the accident and examining CCTV footage to confirm the eyewitness’ account.