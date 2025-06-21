Pattaya beach turns green: Plankton bloom causes panic

Officials confirmed Wong Amat Beach water cleared, plankton bloom subsiding

Pattaya’s popular Wong Amat Beach recently became the centre of environmental concerns as a sudden plankton bloom turned the waters a disturbing dark green and filled the air with a sulfur-like stench.

The phenomenon, which began a few days ago, not only altered the sea’s appearance but also raised serious worries among locals and tourists about its potential impact on marine life and beach activities.

The eerie sight of the water’s transformation alarmed the local community, with many wondering whether the bloom would affect both tourism and the region’s delicate marine ecosystem. Beachgoers, including foreign tourists, were understandably concerned as they noticed the change, which led to a significant drop in beach activities. However, swift action was taken by the local officials to address the situation.

In response to the concerns, the Water Quality Analysis and Pollution Control Division, along with the Complaints Reception Unit from Pattaya City Hall, jumped into action. Teams were promptly deployed to Wong Amat Beach to collect water samples and carry out detailed analyses. The goal was to monitor the progress of the bloom and assess its impact on the water quality and local environment.

After several days of monitoring, the situation began to improve. Yesterday, June 20, officials reported that the water at Wong Amat Beach had started to clear, indicating that the plankton bloom was naturally subsiding. While the news was a relief to residents and tourists, authorities made it clear that they would continue to closely monitor the beach to ensure the water remained safe and that the environment continued to recover, reported Pattaya Mail.

Despite the initial concerns, foreign tourists have begun cautiously returning to the beach, reassured by the ongoing efforts to track and manage the situation. This serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental vigilance and the need for quick, effective responses to natural occurrences that can impact both local ecosystems and the tourism industry.

As Pattaya recovers from this unexpected environmental event, the authorities remain committed to maintaining a healthy, safe beach environment for residents and visitors alike, ensuring that future incidents are addressed swiftly and effectively.

