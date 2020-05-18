Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Today at 10am Police in Chiang Saen district Chiang Rai (which borders Myanmar and Laos on the so-called Golden Triangle), were notified that a pair of robbers had stolen 1.05 million baht from the local Krungthai Bank. Police authorities are currently chasing down the 2 suspects who pulled off the daring daylight robbery on the bank.
Both suspects were dressed in black and were wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to grab 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle.
The employee that was targeted by the robbers told police and the bank manager that she had cashed the 1.05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. As the money was being loaded into the delivery vehicle, the thieves threatened the driver with firearms to hand over the bag of cash.
Chief of Chiang Saen’s police station has launched a manhunt for the 2 men.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Airports open, quarantine rules and Samui – the latest
Airports of Thailand warns domestic airline passengers to check provincial travel restrictions before they book flights. Currently, there are 5 airports fully operational – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai, but only 4 airlines, namely Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet are serving them.
Phuket airport was set to reopen on May 14, however the Civil Aviation Authority reversed its decision a day after its initial reopening announcement on Thursday.
Domestic travellers arriving at Bangkok’s 2 airports are not required to quarantine for 14 days, but the quarantine rule applies for Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. Passengers arriving at Chiang Mai International Airport must complete the tracking form “Chor Mor 1.” They will also be handed a guide on 14 day quarantine.
All foreign passengers arriving on domestic flights to Chiang Mai will be required to stay at hotels designated by the provincial authorities for 14 days at their own expense.
Domestic passengers arriving at Chiang Rai International Airport are required to fill out documents that can be downloaded to a mobile phone via a QR code. The documents are from the province’s administration and public health departments. The information is used to establish screening measures for anybody entering Chiang Rai province.
Travellers from Phuket to Chiang Rai must immediately report to the disease control officer. They will be transferred to the Wiang In Riverside Resort Hotel for 14 day quarantine at the passenger’s expense.
If passengers stayed in Bangkok or its adjoining provinces, Phuket, or the 4 southernmost provinces (Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun) for more than 24 hours they must report to disease control officers at the airport. They will also need to comply with the 14 day home quarantine rule.
Should passengers be travelling from Bangkok after a day visit of fewer than 24 hours, they are not required to report to the disease control officer and enter quarantine. However, they must check for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days. Furthermore if they have a fever or other symptoms, they must immediately report to the nearest hospital.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has resumed its daily flights to Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province, but imposing strict social distancing measures for passengers. Bangkok Airways has adopted the sanitary guidelines of the Health Department and the Civil Aviation Authority. The airline is also giving away specially designed face masks to passengers (who are required to wear a mask at all times anyway).
The carrier will perform body temperature checks on all passengers at the point of origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also arranged seats onboard to keep passengers apart at a ‘proper distance’.
“Standing and waiting points are designated at service counters and on shuttle buses. Passengers are strictly required to keep a safe distances from others. Passengers are required to wear face masks as well as cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not allowed onboard and no food is served during flights.”
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | TTR Weekly | MCOTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, along with the Ministry of Transport, has published the operational hours for Thailands’ recently re-opened airports. The operational hours and applicable provinces are as follows…
• Operational hours between 7am – 7pm, includes Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ranong.
• Operational hours between 5am – 12am, includes Surat Thani Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 6pm, includes Hua Hin Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 10pm, includes Samui Airport
• Operational hours between 6am – 12am, including Chiang Mai Airport and Hat Yai
• Operational hours, 24 hour service, including Krabi, U-Tapao, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi
The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landing, technical landing without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.
However, the CAAT recommends that passenger check with provincial measures. Airlines also have a list of important changes to travel conditions and safety measures and request that any travellers are aware of the changes before making bookings and flying.
For more information contact 02 568 8800 or visit their website.
SOURCE: The Thaiger / Chiang Mai NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Singaporean visa forger sentenced, fined, awaiting deportation
A Singaporean former-embassy staff was yesterday handed a suspended 114 months sentence by a Thai court after being convicted of 38 counts of forging Thai visa documents. When arrested by police in the northern province of Chiang Rai police on Tuesday, 26 year old David Han was found to have forged employment documents, salary slips, and certificates from universities both in Thailand and abroad.
The Bangkok Court yesterday fined him 190,000 baht and suspended his jail sentence. As of last night he was being detained at Bangkok’s immigration detention centre awaiting deportation. He will be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.
Police say Han submitted a forged letter from the Singapore defence attaché, among other visa documents.
“We are still investigating whether he worked with other people even though he confessed to doing it alone.”
“We found many suspicious elements, like a visa sticker that might be made in his country. Consequently officials are now working with the Singapore police to find out more.”
Immigration police say Han worked at the defence attaché’s office at the Singapore embassy in Bangkok from 2013 to 2014. From 2015 to this year, he applied to extend his 90 day visa with forged Thai visa documents 19 times. He also also opened a bank account, obtained credit cards and opened a stock trading account. He had reportedly run up 700,000 baht in credit card debt.
The visa documents he presented to officials were mixed with genuine ones, “making it difficult to spot the fakes.”
Han was arrested at a hotel in Chiang Rai, where police say his girlfriend was studying. In response to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore’s foreign ministry said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident and is rendering consular assistance to the Singaporean.”
Source: Chiang Rai Times | Straits TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Global aviation in acute crisis
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 18
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Parents believe murdered Mukdahan girl was killed by a local
Robbers stole 1.05 million baht in cash from a Chiang Rai bank
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Woman accidentally shot during father-son fight in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Fishing industry seeks 50,000 men amidst Covid-19 migrant exodus
Thailand’s national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 12
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
- Philippines4 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Business2 days ago
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out