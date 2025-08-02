Bangkok man nabbed for selling bank accounts in fraud case

An arrest in Bangkok has uncovered a man selling bank accounts for criminal activities, leading to millions in losses.

In an operation led by the Metropolitan Police Division 3, a 25 year old man, Surayut Kungseng, was arrested for selling his bank accounts for 3,000 baht each. These accounts were later used in fraudulent activities that caused financial damage exceeding 11 million baht.

The arrest took place yesterday, August 1 at around 6.30am, following a warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court, and was part of a broader investigation linked to the ongoing drug crackdown campaign No Drugs No Dealers.

The operation involved coordination between the special forces team from Division 3 and local anti-drug communities. During the search of Surayut’s residence in the Nong Chok district of Bangkok, it was discovered that he had been previously involved in multiple drug-related cases.

However, this latest criminal activity centred on the sale of five bank accounts, each for 3,000 baht, knowing that they would be used for technological and criminal operations.

Surayut’s actions were uncovered during an investigation that followed a search warrant issued on July 30. He now faces serious legal repercussions under the supervision of the Investigation Division 3, Bureau of Technology Crime Suppression.

The investigation revealed that Surayut’s illegal transactions had caused a total loss of approximately 11.78 million baht. His involvement in the scheme was a key element of the ongoing crackdown on financial crimes in the region, reported KhaoSod.

Following his arrest, Surayut was handed over to investigative officers for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, a major arrest was made by the Metropolitan Police Bureau 3 when they detained a 28 year old woman involved in a mule account scam.

The suspect admitted she knew her capture was inevitable, as multiple arrest warrants had been issued against her, one of which was visibly displayed at her home.

The arrest followed an investigation into a group of fraudsters responsible for online scams, which have caused significant harm to the public.