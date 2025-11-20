Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 20, 2025, 4:47 PM
108 1 minute read
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai man posed as a police officer to extort a woman in the southern province of Satun, claiming he possessed explicit videos of her and threatening to publish them.

The victim, Yaowarate Madtrakate, filed a complaint with officers at La-ngu Police Station and later shared details of the case with Channel 7 today, November 20. The woman is reported to be a social media content creator with over 50,000 followers on Facebook.

Yaowarate said she received a friend request from a Facebook account named Police Colonel Nathee Todting. The profile appeared legitimate, displaying a police rank and having several mutual connections. She accepted the request in hopes of expanding her audience.

Shortly after, the individual messaged her and claimed to have explicit footage involving her. He warned her not to block him and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.

He then sent a video that featured another woman, not Yaowarate. In response, she angrily rejected the claim, but the man continued to pressure her, demanding sexual favours and insisting he had recordings of her.

Thai man poses as police to extort Thai woman in Satun
Photo via Channel 8

Yaowarate later shared screenshots of the conversation publicly on her Facebook page to warn others. She subsequently discovered that several of her followers had also been contacted by the same account, using similar extortion tactics.

Fake police extorts Thai woman with explicit video claim
Photo via Channel 8

Nathee’s threats escalated when he posted a screenshot of his conversation with Yaowarate on his own Facebook profile and demanded she pay him 2,000 baht, threatening again to release the supposed videos. He also sent her a bank QR code, but she refused to pay.

Related Articles

La-ngu Police Station officers confirmed that the man was not a police officer and that no one by his name was listed in any official records. Investigators successfully identified the suspect behind the account and plan to summon him for questioning and legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand &#8216;Fast Pass&#8217; to unlock stalled investment billions | Thaiger Business News

Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

18 seconds ago
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

17 minutes ago
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

21 minutes ago
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

41 minutes ago
Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

59 minutes ago
British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

1 hour ago
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

2 hours ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

2 hours ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

2 hours ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

2 hours ago
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

3 hours ago
Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

3 hours ago
Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village | Thaiger Crime News

Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village

3 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

3 hours ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

3 hours ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

4 hours ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

5 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

6 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

6 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

6 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

6 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

7 hours ago
Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

7 hours ago
17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank

7 hours ago
New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | Thaiger Hot News

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

7 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 20, 2025, 4:47 PM
108 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.