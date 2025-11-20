Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

A Thai man posed as a police officer to extort a woman in the southern province of Satun, claiming he possessed explicit videos of her and threatening to publish them.

The victim, Yaowarate Madtrakate, filed a complaint with officers at La-ngu Police Station and later shared details of the case with Channel 7 today, November 20. The woman is reported to be a social media content creator with over 50,000 followers on Facebook.

Yaowarate said she received a friend request from a Facebook account named Police Colonel Nathee Todting. The profile appeared legitimate, displaying a police rank and having several mutual connections. She accepted the request in hopes of expanding her audience.

Shortly after, the individual messaged her and claimed to have explicit footage involving her. He warned her not to block him and threatened to release the video if she did not comply.

He then sent a video that featured another woman, not Yaowarate. In response, she angrily rejected the claim, but the man continued to pressure her, demanding sexual favours and insisting he had recordings of her.

Yaowarate later shared screenshots of the conversation publicly on her Facebook page to warn others. She subsequently discovered that several of her followers had also been contacted by the same account, using similar extortion tactics.

Nathee’s threats escalated when he posted a screenshot of his conversation with Yaowarate on his own Facebook profile and demanded she pay him 2,000 baht, threatening again to release the supposed videos. He also sent her a bank QR code, but she refused to pay.

La-ngu Police Station officers confirmed that the man was not a police officer and that no one by his name was listed in any official records. Investigators successfully identified the suspect behind the account and plan to summon him for questioning and legal proceedings.