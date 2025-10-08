Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

Parents' search for daughter's cause of death reveals new tragedy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin33 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
101 2 minutes read
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man, suspected of the death of his ex-girlfriend, denied the accusation but committed suicide 12 days after her skeleton was found in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

Thai parents found the skeleton of their missing daughter, Phawinee “Kae” Kortaisong, after she went missing 12 years ago in 2013. Kae, originally from Buriram province, had moved to Chon Buri for work before losing contact with her family.

According to reports, she had asked a friend to drop her off by the side of a motorway in Lat Krabang, saying someone would come to pick her up. She disappeared soon afterwards.

When her parents contacted her boyfriend, who lived in Lat Krabang, he denied any knowledge of her whereabouts. A male colleague who was reportedly close to her also claimed to know nothing.

After years without progress, the family sought assistance from the Mirror Foundation, which eventually led to the discovery of Kae’s skeleton two weeks ago, 12 years after her disappearance.

Skeleton in Bangkok confirmed as Thai woman missing 12 years ago | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิกระจกเงา

Suspecting foul play, her parents called for a renewed investigation. Officers from Chorakhe Noi Police Station subsequently summoned Kae’s ex-boyfriend, Praphan, for questioning as he was the main suspect in the case.

Praphan denied any involvement during four hours of interrogation, but police continued to call him in for further questioning.

Related Articles

Yesterday, October 8, his family reported his death to officers. His body was found in a paddy field with a gunshot wound.

The security cameras at Praphan’s home showed him waking up at 6am and completing his daily routine as usual until 12pm when he left the house on his motorcycle. His body was found later in the late afternoon.

Thai man commits suicide after being suspected in ex-girlfriend's death
Photo via Channel 7

Praphan’s wife told reporters that her husband often kept his stress to himself, but she knew that he had recently been deeply troubled by the case. She said he had assured her he was innocent, and she believed him. Before his death, Praphan called his wife to say goodbye and asked her to take good care of their children.

Murder suspect takes his own life before next questioning
Photo via Channel 7

His father also insisted that his son was innocent, revealing that he had been in the process of hiring a lawyer to help him. He accused police of putting excessive pressure on his son, allegedly forcing him to confess to a crime he did not commit.

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | News by Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

36 seconds ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

33 minutes ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

39 minutes ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

60 minutes ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

3 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

3 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

4 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

4 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

4 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

4 hours ago
Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai chef dies on Cambodian street after hospital allegedly refuses treatment

5 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain forecast for 30 Thai provinces including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man shot after dispute with neighbour

21 hours ago
British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

British cave rescuer recovering from pneumonia in Chiang Rai hospital

21 hours ago
Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director | Thaiger Thailand News

Paetongtarn appoints new Pheu Thai election director

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai denies Isaan MP defections, to unveil 190 candidates ahead of election

22 hours ago
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

22 hours ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

23 hours ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

24 hours ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

24 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

24 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin33 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
101 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.