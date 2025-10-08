Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

A Thai man, suspected of the death of his ex-girlfriend, denied the accusation but committed suicide 12 days after her skeleton was found in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

Thai parents found the skeleton of their missing daughter, Phawinee “Kae” Kortaisong, after she went missing 12 years ago in 2013. Kae, originally from Buriram province, had moved to Chon Buri for work before losing contact with her family.

According to reports, she had asked a friend to drop her off by the side of a motorway in Lat Krabang, saying someone would come to pick her up. She disappeared soon afterwards.

When her parents contacted her boyfriend, who lived in Lat Krabang, he denied any knowledge of her whereabouts. A male colleague who was reportedly close to her also claimed to know nothing.

After years without progress, the family sought assistance from the Mirror Foundation, which eventually led to the discovery of Kae’s skeleton two weeks ago, 12 years after her disappearance.

Suspecting foul play, her parents called for a renewed investigation. Officers from Chorakhe Noi Police Station subsequently summoned Kae’s ex-boyfriend, Praphan, for questioning as he was the main suspect in the case.

Praphan denied any involvement during four hours of interrogation, but police continued to call him in for further questioning.

Yesterday, October 8, his family reported his death to officers. His body was found in a paddy field with a gunshot wound.

The security cameras at Praphan’s home showed him waking up at 6am and completing his daily routine as usual until 12pm when he left the house on his motorcycle. His body was found later in the late afternoon.

Praphan’s wife told reporters that her husband often kept his stress to himself, but she knew that he had recently been deeply troubled by the case. She said he had assured her he was innocent, and she believed him. Before his death, Praphan called his wife to say goodbye and asked her to take good care of their children.

His father also insisted that his son was innocent, revealing that he had been in the process of hiring a lawyer to help him. He accused police of putting excessive pressure on his son, allegedly forcing him to confess to a crime he did not commit.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.