Cambodian worker dies fixing roof at Sri Racha factory

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read
Cambodian worker dies fixing roof at Sri Racha factory | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 38 year old Cambodian man died after falling from a roof he was repairing at a wooden furniture factory in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, yesterday afternoon.

Rescue teams from Sawang Prateep Si Racha, together with Police Lieutenant Colonel Dechanat Thansirichuti, an investigator from Sri Racha Police Station, responded to the scene at a factory along Sukhumvit Road in Bang Phra subdistrict. They found the victim, Hao Hat, a 38 year old Cambodian national, on the factory floor, with his shoes scattered some distance from his body.

A 43 year old factory worker, Yupin Phuengphaisan, witnessed the incident. She said she heard a cracking noise above her before looking up to see the man fall from the roof, which stood about 10 metres high. He hit the ground and momentarily sat up before collapsing. Despite her immediate call for help from colleagues, he could not be saved.

Yupin said Hao Hat had climbed onto the roof to fix a leak. He appeared to have stepped on fragile, aged roof tiles that broke under his weight.

Police and rescue personnel inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses, and collected evidence. The body was taken to Laem Chabang Hospital for a preliminary autopsy. Police are continuing their investigation.

Cambodian worker dies fixing roof at Sri Racha factory | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In another separate incident, a 59 year old construction worker, Samai, died in the early hours of December 28 after falling into an excavation at the Klong Prem Prachakorn drainage tunnel project in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. He lost his footing while trying to retrieve his mobile phone from a steel beam, falling into the construction zone below. Police from Bang Pho Station were called at around 4.30am. No foul play was suspected, and his family consented to a post-mortem at Phramongkutklao Hospital. The incident has prompted calls to review safety procedures at the Italian-Thai Development-operated site. Read the full article: Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.