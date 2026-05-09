Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 9, 2026, 3:00 PM
50 1 minute read
Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

On May 8, a man attempted to shoot 65-year-old Phurachai Phimsen, a former village headman and brother of a Bhumjaithai Party MP, at a shop in Mueang subdistrict, Tha Sala district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. The suspect’s gun misfired, allowing him to flee before later surrendering to police.

The suspect, 41-year-old Sakorn, approached Phurachai at the shop and aimed a short-barrelled shotgun at him. The weapon failed to fire. Sakorn returned to his car and drove off, then turned himself in at Tha Sala police station.

Phurachai, still shaken, said Sakorn had walked up to him with clear intent to shoot. He credited his survival to a Luang Pu Thuat amulet from 1962 that he was wearing at the time, expressing firm belief in its protective power.

Police are investigating the motive. Phurachai said he had no prior conflict with Sakorn but had previously advised him to address his drug-related behaviour, which may have sparked the attack, reported KhaoSod.

Gun malfunction saves former Thai village headman from attack | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ThaiRath

In another separate incident, a former traffic officer, 32 year old Phong Sakon, survived a serious pickup rollover on the Udon Thani-Sakon Nakhon Road on Monday night. His Isuzu pickup skidded 150 metres, hit a tree and a traffic sign, and overturned multiple times, yet he walked away with only a minor head injury. He credited his survival to an amulet he had worn for two years. Locals had already helped him by the time emergency services arrived. Residents raised concerns about poor street lighting in the area and urged the Nong Han Highway Department 2 to install additional lighting to prevent further accidents. Read the full article HERE.

Former traffic officer survives horrific crash thanks to amulet | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 9, 2026, 3:00 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.