2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 11:48 AM
279 1 minute read
2 dogs eat gold necklace worth over 140K baht, prompting urgent surgery | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @pompomgang888

Two Pomeranians underwent surgery after swallowing parts of a gold necklace worth more than 140,000 baht, prompting their owner to warn other dog parents on social media.

The incident was shared by 41 year old Natthaporn Rukkachart on his TikTok account, @pompomgang888, where he posted videos explaining what happened to his dogs.

Natthaporn owns three dogs named Shabu, Yujin and Soju. The two involved in the incident were Shabu, a seven month old male, and Yujin, an eight month old female.

He explained that he had removed his gold necklace, valued at over 210,000 baht, and placed it on a chair inside his home before going to sleep.

The following morning, he was woken by his girlfriend, who screamed after seeing both dogs chewing and swallowing the necklace. Parts of the jewellery were still visible in their mouths, while other pieces were found damaged on the floor.

Pomeranians eat gold necklace
Photo via TikTok/ @pompomgang888

After collecting the remaining gold, the couple estimated that more than 140,000 baht worth of the necklace had been consumed by the dogs. Both animals later began vomiting and passing stool containing fragments of gold, prompting the couple to take them to a veterinary clinic for examination.

X-rays confirmed that both Shabu and Yujin had multiple pieces of gold in their stomachs, with similar amounts detected in each dog. A veterinarian recommended immediate surgery to remove the objects due to potential health risks.

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The procedures were carried out successfully. While both dogs are recovering, Yujin showed signs of fatigue following the operation.

Pet dogs receive surgery after consuming gold accessory
Photo via TikTok/ @pompomgang888

In a later update shared on TikTok, Natthaporn said both dogs remain under close veterinary supervision at a hospital but are now in stable condition.

Natthaporn and his girlfriend advised other pet owners to keep valuable and potentially dangerous items out of reach of animals and to monitor unusual behaviour closely.

Channel 8 reported that the couple later sold the remaining gold, including pieces recovered from the dogs, to a gold shop. The total amount received from the damaged jewellery was not disclosed.

In a separate, unexpected danger reported in January, a dog in Chachoengsao province got its head stuck in a car wheel when trying to eat a meatball. Rescuers employed a cutting device and successfully freed the dog.

Gold consumption leads pet dogs to surgery
Photo via TikTok/ @pompomgang888

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 8, 2026, 11:48 AM
279 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.