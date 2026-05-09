Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 9, 2026, 9:45 AM
59 2 minutes read
Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok police have dismantled a major online vaping network in the Prawet district, seizing over 200,000 illegal electronic cigarettes and related items.

Deputy police chief Nirandorn Lueamsri announced the operation on May 8, involving officers from the Anti-Cyber Crime Division and Udomsuk Police Station, alongside customs officials.

During the raid, officers discovered a large cache of electronic cigarettes and three vehicles, and arrested nine individuals. Two were Thai nationals, Jarun and Jaroon, while seven were Laotian nationals. Two of the Laotian suspects were found to have handled illicit funds from e-cigarette sales. One suspect, who initially worked as a security guard, told police he was unaware the warehouse stored illegal goods, saying he was recruited by a friend to watch over the premises for 500 baht a day.

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The investigation stemmed from an earlier search of a condo in the Sukhumvit area, which led to the arrest of a Thai man linked to an online e-cigarette shop. Chat logs on his phone showed he communicated with customers via Line. Officers found around 500 electronic cigarettes in the condo and 10 boxes ready for delivery, each containing roughly 100 units.

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Further investigation revealed the network packed products at night and dispatched them in the morning to avoid detection, keeping the warehouse closed during the day. Among the seized goods were new e-cigarette models capable of up to 20,000 puffs, priced in the hundreds of baht, up from the standard 10,000-puff models. Numerous pods were also found that could potentially be mixed with Etomidate to produce what are known as “zombie cigarettes,” which carry severe neurological and physical effects.

Nirandorn said police are working to identify the network’s owner, believed to be Thai, who may face money laundering charges. Coordination with relevant agencies is under way to tighten border control against illegal e-cigarette imports.

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chayanan Sitthibut, acting senior medical expert at the Disease Control Department, stressed the public health risk had the seized products reached the market, noting that tobacco products continue to grow more harmful.

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The warehouse had been operational for about a year, initially running out of Don Mueang before relocating to Prawet. The network used a “block” delivery system to disguise packages and slip past shipping companies, enabling continuous distribution to customers.

Thai police bust major online vaping network in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Preliminary findings suggest the contraband entered Thailand from Malaysia via Betong district in Yala province, before being distributed to Bangkok and surrounding areas. Police are working to trace the importers and network leaders, reported KhaoSod.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 9, 2026, 9:45 AM
59 2 minutes read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.