Thai man jumps from reversing pickup as it crashes into 27 vehicles

A Thai delivery driver lost control of his company pickup, causing it to reverse and crash into 27 vehicles parked at the Baan Ua-Athorn Hathairat community in the Khlong Samwa district of Bangkok yesterday, November 28.

Victims of the accident shared footage of the crash and the damaged vehicles on the TikTok app. A Thai woman posted a video on her account, @tung_may202529.

“Want to cry seeing this? He (the pickup driver) damaged 27 vehicles in total, including my beloved Honda Wave motorcycle.”

In the video, the driver of the white pickup, which had a storage compartment in the back, is seen jumping out of the vehicle as it continued rolling backwards, crashing into other parked cars in a domino effect. The woman’s motorcycle was shown being toppled by two larger motorbikes.

Another victim also shared a video of the damage on his TikTok account, @kong_2k, the same day.

“Morning entertainment. Getting into trouble while doing nothing but parking the car.”

The video displayed various damaged vehicles, including sedans, pickups, hatchbacks, and motorcycles. One of the sedans was shown leaning against a 7-Eleven delivery motorbike.

Netizens speculated on the cause of the accident in the comment section. Some suggested the driver may have parked the vehicle in reverse gear, causing it to lurch backwards when he restarted the engine.

Others suspected the driver modified the braking system, putting the vehicle at risk of malfunction.

However, the driver did not come forward to clarify the incident. None of the victims disclosed details about compensation or legal action against the driver and the police are yet to report the incident.

In a similar incident last year, a pickup driver accidentally reversed into a parking space on the second floor of a building, stepping hard on the accelerator and causing half the vehicle to plunge from the structure.

Another reverse-related accident was reported last year when a Thai woman missed an exit and recklessly reversed over a kilometre on a motorway in Samut Prakarn. A truck travelling in the same lane was unable to stop in time and collided with her sedan, leaving her with head and arm injuries.