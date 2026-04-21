Row with boyfriend leads Thai woman to step into oncoming traffic

A woman came under criticism from Thai social media users after she was seen walking in the middle of a road in Chachoengsao at around midnight on Saturday, April 18, allegedly following an argument with her boyfriend.

The incident was captured on dashcam footage by a passing driver, who posted the clip on TikTok under the account @mutita_kn before later deleting it. The video was subsequently reposted by ThaiRath and several Facebook pages.

In the footage, the woman, wearing a white tank top and short jeans, is seen walking along the centre of a two-lane road. A Thai man, believed to be her boyfriend, is walking behind her at the roadside, while a white sedan is parked nearby.

The driver can be heard criticising the woman for putting herself in danger. She speculated that the woman may have been trying to get her boyfriend’s attention after an argument.

Several vehicles were seen slowing suddenly to avoid hitting her. ThaiRath reported that the incident took place on No. 331 Khao Hinson Road in Chachoengsao.

The outlet added that some 10-wheel trucks travelling on the same route narrowly avoided crashes due to sudden braking. No injuries or accidents were reported.

The driver who shared the video said the incident reminded her of a similar case in Chon Buri in March, when a woman sat in the middle of an intersection and threw her shoes after arguing with her boyfriend.

She said she had previously seen reports and footage of that case but did not expect to witness a similar incident herself.

In another similar case, an American woman blocked traffic in the Rama 9 area of Bangkok in November last year. Video of that incident showed a passing motorcyclist stepping in and trying to pull her away from the road, although the clip ended before the situation was resolved.

The footage later went viral on Thai social media and helped reunite the American woman with her family. A friend later wrote online that she had jumped out of a car on the way to the airport, disappeared, and was later seen acting violently on the road.