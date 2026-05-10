Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 10, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 63 year old man from Ban Kruat district, Buriram province, got the fright of his life while frog hunting near a dam behind his village, after stumbling upon ten armed Cambodian soldiers on what he believes was Thai soil.

Apirak Butphet was out with two companions when they spotted three flashlights in the dark. Assuming they were fellow villagers, he approached and asked about their catch, only to find himself face to face with soldiers carrying guns and knives.

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Both sides were startled. Apirak tried to explain they were simply hunting frogs, but the language barrier made communication impossible.

He quietly slipped away and switched off his flashlight. Around ten more soldiers then gave chase, forcing him to hide in nearby bushes and discard his catch to move faster. His companions fled by a separate route. The group stayed hidden for roughly two hours before emerging, leaving the motorcycle behind to make their escape. Gunshots were heard during the pursuit.

Apirak said their hunting spot was 1 to 2 kilometres inside Thailand from the border. He was puzzled by how far the soldiers had ventured in, though he acknowledged the area is a known passage for smugglers and contraband, reported KhaoSod.

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

In another separate incident, Cambodian officials arrested a Thai dancer and his girlfriend at a border checkpoint in O Smach after the pair disappeared following a job offer that led them into a call centre scam operation.

25 year old Pongsakorn “Aon” Phueanpharam and 23 year old Panadda “Dream” Chokeboonrueang went missing on February 24. A woman identified only as Wi later said she met them in Cambodia, where all three were forced to operate mule accounts for a scam gang.

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Thai journalist Anuwat Fuangthongdang reported on March 4 that the couple were arrested after being found entering Cambodia illegally. They face legal proceedings before deportation to Thailand, with social media reports suggesting a possible eight-month prison sentence and a fine of up to 15,000 baht. Read the full article HERE.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 10, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.