True Academy Fantasia judge criticised for complaining contestant’s use of English

A commentator on True Academy Fantasia 2026 faced online criticism after remarks about the use of English of a contestant during an audition, saying it is “a bit showing off“.

The incident occurred during a live audition aired on Wednesday, May 6, after the show began its online audition process on March 8. Contestants initially submitted video introductions and performances, with selected applicants invited to perform in front of commentators.

The controversy involves a half-Thai, half-American teenager who performed with a guitar and spoke in both Thai and English while interacting with commentators Krisda “Pond” Witthayakhajorndet and Panthapol “Ohm” Prasarnrajkit.

During the exchange, Pond questioned the contestant’s use of English and asked about his education. The teenager said he studies in an international programme at Suankularb Wittayalai School.

Pond also asked about the language spoken at home. The contestant replied that he primarily speaks English with his family, as his father is American. Pond then commented on the language choice…

“Personally, I feel like you could try to speak a little more Thai because it makes us feel like… We don’t know how to understand. Everyone understands English for sure, but the context and tone sometimes make it feel like… it comes across as a bit showing off.”

Ohm responded during the exchange, stating that he understood the contestant’s use of English due to his background, saying, “He grows up like this.”

Pond acknowledged the teenager’s musical ability but reiterated that he should consider using more Thai in conversation.

The remarks prompted criticism online, with many users disagreeing with the suggestion that speaking English could be perceived as showing off.

Some users said such comments could discourage young people from developing language skills, while others expressed support for the contestant and encouraged him to continue using English confidently. Several comments included…

“Don’t stop speaking English and singing English songs. This world is so vast. Your English speaking skill is a strength, not a drawback.”

“Pond, are you from 20 years ago?”

“Commentator with this mindset, really? This is 2026.”

“This is why the English communication skills of the Thai people are bad. People still think that speaking English is a way of showing off. Coach, you need to change your mindset before you can teach others.”

Others suggested the remarks may have been intended to generate attention for the programme, although no confirmation has been provided. As of now, Pond, Ohm and the programme have not issued any public response to the criticism.