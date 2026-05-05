Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening

An unidentified decomposed body was found in a school toilet in Buriram yesterday, May 4, with police estimating the man had been dead for at least seven days. The discovery comes as the school prepares to reopen next week.

Police from Mueang Buriram Police Station were alerted at 11am by a village assistant in Kalanta subdistrict, who arrived with rescue workers to investigate.

The body of the unidentified man, believed to be aged between 40 and 45 with a tattoo on his chest, was discovered lying beside a toilet. No identification documents were found.

Clothing, including boxer shorts and a shirt, was found in a nearby toilet along with traces of blood. Officers also noted marks on the man’s legs and chest consistent with being dragged along the ground.

The body was first discovered by 33 year old Suphajit, a village assistant, who said he had been working in a field next to the school when he went to use the toilet. He said he noticed a foul smell before discovering the body and then contacting the police.

Chalermchai, a 56 year old resident, said no missing persons had been reported in nearby villages so far, and the man’s identity remains unknown.

He added that it is unclear whether the man was killed elsewhere and left at the scene or if he may have been homeless.

Khaosod reported that Mueang Buriram police are now working to identify the man and determine the exact cause of death.

Elsewhere, Phuket police are investigating after a decomposed body of a Thai man was found in an abandoned building in Kathu district.

The man had a Hanuman tattoo on his back but no identification documents. Police estimate he had been there for about seven days.