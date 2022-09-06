Thailand
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Last night, a 49 year old teacher living in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand, told her apartment manager that fermented fish sauce was leaking through her ceiling and dripping down her wall.
Pornphimon went away for the weekend and when she returned yesterday at 8pm, she noticed a putrid smell in her apartment. She said, “black water” was coming through the cracks in the ceiling and had created a puddle on the floor. She thought it was fermented fish sauce.
The teacher notified her apartment manager, who took a video of the black liquid and sent it to his friend who works for a rescue foundation. The rescue worker told him it was more likely to be purged fluid from a decaying corpse than fermented fish sauce.
The apartment manager went upstairs and knocked on the room, but didn’t get a response. He tried the door, but it was locked, so he called the police.
Officers from Bang Si Muang Police Station arrived at 11pm and opened the room to find the body of a man, estimated to have died around three days ago. Police said they found drugs and syringes in the room and did not find any signs of fighting or struggle.
Pornphimon said she heard the deceased moving around in his room on Thursday before she went to a different province for the weekend.
Reporters went to speak to Pornphimon today who took photos of the stains on the ceiling and walls. The reporters said there was still a faint stench lingering in her apartment.
The teacher told reporters that she couldn’t sleep last night so she listened to the dharma of Phra Maha Worapod Kittiwaro to calm her mind.
The deceased’s body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy to be carried out.
SOURCE: Sanook
