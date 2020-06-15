Long tailbacks in central Thailand following 10 car pile up | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Long tailbacks in central Thailand following 10 car pile up
When social distancing doesn’t apply to cars…
A 10 car pile-up in the central province of Nonthaburi yesterday caused a traffic jam that stretched for several kilometres, causing delays and blocking access to the road. A Nation Thailand report says the chain of collisions began when a car drove into the back of a truck transporting motorbikes. This then triggered a domino effect, with 8 other vehicles behind colliding into the vehicles in front.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The resulting tailback, on Kanjanapisek Road in the Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi, shut off access from all inbound lanes, with traffic police having to divert traffic from the lanes to a bypass road nearby in order to clear the area. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
7 year old daughter helps police prevent father’s suicide
When police in the central plains province of Uthai Thani learned of a shooting incident they rushed to the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her face and a man threatening to shoot himself in the head. Rescue workers rushed the woman to hospital while police tried to calm the man down and stop him from killing himself.
After about 30 minutes officers brought the man’s 7 year old daughter to plead with him not to go through with it. She told her father she would visit him even though he’d be arrested. He eventually put the gun down and hugged his daughter while apologising for his actions. He told police that his wife was having an affair and, when he threatened her with a gun, she and her mother tried to stop him with knives, forcing him to fire at them in self defence.
His wife says she fought with her husband often as he had an alleged drugs habit. She had previously left him for a month to live with her mother, but he wanted her to return to him and went to the mother’s house.
When he saw her talking on the phone, he became jealous and wanted to shoot her. Seeing the threat to her daughter’s life, the mother pushed her way into the line of fire and got shot in the face.
In another story, rescue workers in Chon Buri are frustrated with the repeated threats of a Thai man to kill himself every time his wife declines his sexual advances.
On Tuesday, police were notified of a man threatening to to jump from an overpass in front of a shopping mall. They found a 43 year old Thai man standing on the edge of the overpass looking down at the road, where cars were whizzing past while bystanders watched the scene with horror.
Officers teamed up with rescue volunteers to bring the man to safety. When questioned, he said his “wife declined to sleep with him at night”.
One rescue volunteer says the man has threatened to kill himself in public places 7 times, always for the same reason. He said the man’s actions are aimed at seeking attention and are useless, but he has to come and rescue the man in any case, “because it’s his duty”.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.
Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.
Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.
In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Central Thailand
Bang Saen plans to be a “zero waste beach”
A Chon Buri beach plans to be completely garbage free, aiming to be a so-called “zero waste beach.” The National Research Council of Thailand and Kasetsart University have teamed up to develop a waste management system and devices to help keep Bang Saen beach clean.
Although there are far fewer people on the beach this year due to coronavirus restrictions, plastic and other rubbish continued to wash up on the shore. The Seen Suk mayor said 70% of the trash on the beach is from marine debris. To fix this, waste collecting boats and nets will be installed in the water. Researchers are also studying the flow of debris in the ocean.
“Innovation and technology can help us collect the waste 50% faster.”
When tourists are visiting, they leave around 7,000 kilograms of waste per day, according to Bangkok Post. 1.2 million tourist visit Bang Saen beach each year, leaving an average of 2.5 million tonnes of waste. A variety of waste collecting bins will be along the 5 kilometre beach.
Bang Saen has been the government’s poster beach in the re-opening of Thailand’s beaches, receiving huge crowds since it re-opened a week ago, causing long traffic jams and headaches for local officials.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
