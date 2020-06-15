Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased | The Thaiger

image
Tourism

Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased

Maya Taylor

Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased
PHOTO: Big.tiny.belly on Unsplash
Airbnb Thailand has reported a 13% increase in domestic bookings year-on-year, as travel restrictions across the country are lifted and Thais and expats begin to move around more. Domestic holiday markets in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea are also reporting similar increases. Airbnb says that between June 5-7 and for the first time since February, the company recorded a global increase in bookings.

In Thailand, the most popular destinations in the last month include Pattaya, Hua Hin, Petchaburi and big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. However, 45% of bookings were for non-urban areas.

Kum Hong Siew, Airbnb’s Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific region, says the surge in new bookings is a positive sign for Thailand’s domestic tourism sector.

“We are already seeing early positive signs of domestic travel getting ready to make a comeback, driven by locals booking holidays that are closer to home. This latest data reinforces our belief that travellers increasingly are looking for more local, authentic and affordable experiences.

“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Thailand and it will play an important role in overall recovery. We are committed to working hand in hand with governments, tourist agencies, communities and other key local stakeholders in Thailand to help restore travel in a responsible way that economically benefits local citizens and small businesses, paving the way towards tourism’s much-needed recovery.”

Airbnb is planning some updates to its website and app in order to make it easier to book last-minute internal travel. The platform also plans to offer tips on attractions and holiday destinations closer to users’ home locations.

SOURCE: Asia Travel Tips

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Maya Taylor

