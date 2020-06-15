Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased | The Thaiger

Tourism
Airbnb bookings rise by 13% as domestic travel restrictions in Thailand eased
Airbnb Thailand has reported a 13% increase in domestic bookings year-on-year, as travel restrictions across the country are lifted and Thais and expats begin to move around more. Domestic holiday markets in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea are also reporting similar increases. Airbnb says that between June 5-7 and for the first time since February, the company recorded a global increase in bookings.
In Thailand, the most popular destinations in the last month include Pattaya, Hua Hin, Petchaburi and big cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai. However, 45% of bookings were for non-urban areas.
Kum Hong Siew, Airbnb’s Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific region, says the surge in new bookings is a positive sign for Thailand’s domestic tourism sector.
“We are already seeing early positive signs of domestic travel getting ready to make a comeback, driven by locals booking holidays that are closer to home. This latest data reinforces our belief that travellers increasingly are looking for more local, authentic and affordable experiences.
“Tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Thailand and it will play an important role in overall recovery. We are committed to working hand in hand with governments, tourist agencies, communities and other key local stakeholders in Thailand to help restore travel in a responsible way that economically benefits local citizens and small businesses, paving the way towards tourism’s much-needed recovery.”
Airbnb is planning some updates to its website and app in order to make it easier to book last-minute internal travel. The platform also plans to offer tips on attractions and holiday destinations closer to users’ home locations.
SOURCE: Asia Travel Tips
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
If approved by authorities, foreigners from low-risk countries will be allowed to enter the country and travel in so-called “travel bubbles” without going through the 14 day quarantine period. They’ll be tracked through a smart phone application to make sure they stay in their “bubble.” The plan is being prepared for an approval from the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration this Wednesday.
Countries considered ‘low risk’ at this stage would include Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam
But the move doesn’t mean tourists will be back and flocking to the islands or filling up the markets of Bangkok. Only 1,000 people would be able to enter the country per day, probably an equivalent of 3 – 5 plane-loads. In the proposal, the foreigners allowed in the country initially will be those entering for business purposes and patients seeking medical treatment, according to a government spokesperson in the Bangkok Post.
“Covid-19 screening tests will be required both before the visitors leave their countries and upon arriving in Thailand.”
The plan has faced criticism as Thais returning home from overseas still face a 14 day quarantine while the plan proposes that certain foreigners won’t have to go through quarantine. The difference being the Thais are arriving from a myriad of countries, many still at high risk. In recent weeks confirmed infected Thais have arrived back from Middle East countries and the US.
The “travel bubbles” will carefully curate the countries from which foreigners will be able to travel from – all low-risk countries with few new cases over an extended period.
If the bubble system works, tourism officials will use the system for a ramping up of tourist arrivals in the future with hopes that it will speed up the economy’s recovery after the hard drop in tourism during March, April and May.
But Thai security officials remain concerned about the country opening up too soon to foreigners, and that it could led to a new wave of local transmissions. They also says that giving privilege to these specific foreigners, while still imposing the 14 day quarantine on repatriated Thai nationals will likely prompt further negative reaction by Thais.
A recent Suan Dusit Poll found that 75.7% of Thais do not want foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon with 54.4% saying that they would like Thai people to tour the country first. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Phase 3 easing generated 200 billion baht into Thai economy
Phase 3 of Covid-19 restriction easing, which began June 1, has generated 200 billion baht of additional cash flow into the economy. With many other establishments returning to business as usual tomorrow, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has launched a forum for the brainstorming of ideas on the next business trends under the “new normal,” that must comply with health regulations for safe operations.
At the TCC’s seminar on Phase 3 of COVID-19 restriction easing, the chamber’s chairman urged the private sector to prioritise health and safety measures, saying the resumption of business has already resulted in no less than 200 billion baht flowing back into the economy.
Some businesses, among them pubs, bars and nightlife venues, are still not allowed to operate due to higher risk of virus transmission and concern over the possibility of a second outbreak. But as of today Thailand has gone 20 days without a locally transmitted case, and businesses in this category will eventually be allowed to reopen in Phase 4, with a target date reportedly set for July 1.
The TCC chairman says he’s confident the business sector can handle all precautionary measures, and is ready to welcome international investors and visitors, allowing the economy to regenerate. He says the general public is now willing to go out shopping, generating cash flow in local economies, helping to prevent economic performance dropping further.
The TCC speculatesThailand’s GDP this year will shrink by only 3-5%, far more optimistic than the IMF’s prediction of 6-7% percent.
SOURCE: NNT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 14)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 1 new imported coronavirus case and no new deaths today taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,135 since the outbreak began in January. The death toll remains at 58.
The CCSA says the new case is a 35 year old female Thai student who returned from the US last Monday. She was placed in mandatory state quarantine and tested positive for the virus on Friday.
The US ranked second in departure countries for Thai citizens repatriating, at 2,639. By far the largest number, 16,944, have come back from Malaysia. India ranked third at 2,544, according to the centre.
Thailand has now reached 20 days without a domestically transmitted case. The CCSA has set the benchmark of 28 days to declare the country “virus-free”. As of today, 90 patients are still under treatment, 2,987 have recovered and been discharged. Thailand’s recovery rate is around 95%.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 7.8 million+, up 127,000 in the past 24 hours as the daily world totals rise. Total world deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 432,000.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post | Worldometers.com
