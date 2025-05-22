Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025 boosts rainbow tourism economy

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), part of Central Group and operator of Central shopping centres, is reinforcing its dedication to diversity and equality with the launch of Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2025: Pride For All.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CPN’s chief marketing officer, highlighted that the campaign celebrates Pride Month as a recognition of human rights and a strategic element for economic expansion. Thailand’s LGBTQIAN+ tourism industry is anticipated to generate 67 billion baht annually, while the global rainbow tourism market is expected to reach US$20 billion (approximately 723 billion baht) by 2032.

Central malls are described as safe and inclusive spaces, and with over 6 million LGBTQIAN+ persons in Thailand and increasing global interest, the rainbow economy could potentially generate more than 150 billion baht each year.

Thailand, already renowned as the leading destination for gender-affirming surgery, aims to establish itself as Asia’s LGBTQIAN+ hub. Its cultural influence, from Girl Love series to dynamic drag performances, has amplified its global soft power.

Nattakit noted that the enactment of the marriage equality law positions Thailand as the first in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to achieve this milestone.

Now in its sixth year, the campaign aligns CPN with Thailand’s goal of becoming a global pride destination and a host for World Pride 2030. This year’s festivities, running throughout June at 39 Central branches, are themed Embracing Freedom and feature events that appeal to all age groups.

The campaign also aims to boost Thailand’s Rainbow Economy, enhancing the nation’s soft power across tourism, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. The celebration kicks off with Love with Pride 2025 on May 31 at CentralWorld, including a major Pride Parade.

Highlights include performances from the House of Heals drag group and a fashion show by Muse by Metinee. Festivities continue into June 1 with the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, expected to draw over 300,000 participants, reported Bangkok Post.

Pride Parades are planned at 19 Central locations nationwide, including Central Phuket, Central Pattaya, and Central Khon Kaen. This year’s campaign is anticipated to attract over 1.3 million visitors across the country.

Special activities will include meet-and-greets with popular Boy Love actors, Pride markets, speed dating events, Pride Talks, and the Beyond the Rainbow reflection campaign. Select branches will also offer marriage registration services.