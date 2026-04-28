Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 10:38 AM
776 1 minute read
Thai govt plans to collect 1,000 baht exit fee from Thai people travelling abroad | Thaiger
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Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to collect an exit fee of 1,000 baht for Thai citizens travelling abroad to fund domestic tourism.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworrakun said he would consult the Ministry of Finance on reinstating the Departure Tax Act. The law was previously enforced with a 500 baht fee charged to outbound Thai travellers.

Under the proposed revision, Thai nationals would be required to pay 1,000 baht per overseas trip. Surasak said the measure could generate more than 10 billion baht annually.

The revenue would be used to support the government’s co-payment travel scheme, which operates with an annual budget of around 10 billion baht. The programme is intended to encourage domestic travel and support the national economy.

Travellers at airport
Photo via Aflo Images

Surasak stated that the fee would apply only to Thai citizens, with foreign visitors exempt when leaving the country. He added that the charge was unlikely to influence travel decisions, suggesting airfare costs remain the main factor affecting outbound travel.

ThaiRath reported that the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) supported the proposed 300 baht entry fee for foreign arrivals but raised concerns about the outbound charge.

ATTA President Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn called on the ministry and relevant agencies to delay the exit fee, warning it could reduce international flight demand in the future.

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1000 baht banknotes
Photo by Nungning20 via Getty Images

Public reaction online has been mixed. Some Thai users said the policy would increase financial pressure amid a high cost of living.

Others noted that airfares to some domestic destinations are comparable to international routes, making overseas travel more attractive. They also cited limited public transport access to some tourist areas in Thailand compared to other countries.

Some users said they would accept the fee if there were clear and measurable benefits from the scheme, while others expressed concerns about how the funds would be managed.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has not yet announced a timeline for implementing the Thailand exit fee.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 28, 2026, 10:38 AM
776 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.