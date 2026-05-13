Royal Thai garments take centre stage at Paris exhibition

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 3:07 PM
169 1 minute read
Royal Thai garments take centre stage at Paris exhibition | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via SACIT

A Royal Thai dress exhibition has opened in Paris under the patronage of Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, presenting royal garments, Thai textiles and contemporary designs at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The exhibition, La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress From Tradition to Modernity, opened today, May 13, and will run until November 1, 2026, in Paris, France.

Royal Thai garments are being displayed in Paris as part of an exhibition on Thai dress, textiles and craftwork running until November 1.
Photo via HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

It is organised through cooperation between the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT), the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The exhibition marks two diplomatic milestones between Thailand and France. These include 340 years of Thai-French diplomatic relations and 170 years since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1856.

More than 200 items are displayed across seven exhibition rooms. The collection includes royal garments, dresses, accessories, ancient brocade textiles, traditional Thai craftwork and contemporary pieces by Thai designers.

Royal Thai garments are being displayed in Paris as part of an exhibition on Thai dress, textiles and craftwork running until November 1.
Photo via HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

The display also features garments designed by French designer Pierre Balmain in collaboration with Lesage, the French embroidery house known for haute couture craftsmanship. Works by Thai designers are also included.

The Royal Thai dress exhibition focuses on the development of royal court dress and the role of clothing as a form of cultural presentation on the international stage.

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Among the items on display are royal garments worn by Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, Queen Suthida and Princess Sirivannavari.

Royal Thai garments are being displayed in Paris as part of an exhibition on Thai dress, textiles and craftwork running until November 1.
Photo via HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya

The exhibition also presents the eight styles of chud Thai phra rajaniyom, or Thai royal dress. These are shown alongside Thai craftwork that reflects long-standing textile knowledge, design skills and cultural heritage.

Khaosod reported that the exhibition also supports Thailand’s plan to propose chud Thai phra rajaniyom for inclusion on UNESCO’s Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026.

Royal Thai garments are being displayed in Paris as part of an exhibition on Thai dress, textiles and craftwork running until November 1.
Photo via SACIT

In an earlier development, Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has formally proposed the traditional Thai costume, chud Thai, as an intangible cultural heritage item for consideration by UNESCO. The proposal is reportedly set to be reviewed in 2026.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 13, 2026, 3:07 PM
169 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.