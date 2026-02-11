Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

Thailand’s Cabinet has formally approved a new phase of visa policy changes aimed at attracting more tourists, digital nomads, students, and retirees as part of a broader economic stimulus strategy.

Deputy government spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit confirmed yesterday, February 10, that the Cabinet has endorsed a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs covering short-, medium-, and long-term visa measures. The package includes already active policies and new updates still under consideration.

Under the short-term measures, nationals from 93 countries and territories are now eligible to enter Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days under a special arrangement referred to as Por.60. The exemption applies to tourism, business, and short-term work visits.

Additionally, citizens from 31 countries may obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) at designated immigration checkpoints. Officials confirmed that a second-phase list, which would add eight more countries to the VoA scheme, is currently being finalised.

Two new visa categories have been introduced to support long-stay and skilled foreign visitors. The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) is designed to accommodate remote workers, including digital nomads and foreign nationals participating in cultural and creative activities such as Thai boxing, massage, and cooking.

The Non-Immigrant ED Plus visa permits foreign nationals to stay in Thailand to study or to study while working part-time, under defined conditions.

In the medium term, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to revise the criteria for long-stay visas for retirees to attract expats with purchasing power who can contribute to sectors such as real estate, health tourism, and long-term services.

The ministry is also continuing to streamline the Non-Immigrant visa structure, having reduced 17 existing visa codes to seven, with full implementation expected by August 31.

Meanwhile, the Visa Policy Committee, reappointed by order of the Prime Minister, has resumed work and is expected to review aspects of the 60-day exemption scheme. Concerns have been raised over foreign nationals allegedly misusing the visa exemption to work illegally or as a cover for activities in neighbouring countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it will present related findings to the committee in upcoming meetings.

Officials maintain that the updated visa package is a key tool in balancing tourism growth with national security, regulatory oversight, and long-term economic development.