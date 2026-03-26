Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 10:21 AM
174 1 minute read
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siam Chon News

Retail fuel prices in Thailand are set to rise by 6 baht per litre from today, March 26, after the State Oil Fund Administration Committee approved a cut to subsidy rates for both diesel and petrol, according to reports yesterday, March 25.

The change affects all fuel types and follows rising global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, which have continued to push up costs in international markets.

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect
Photo via Siam Chon News

In Pattaya, Chon Buri, petrol stations reported heavier activity after the price rise was announced. Residents and tourists were seen queuing in large numbers, with cars and motorcycles lining up to fill tanks.

Reports said several major stations across Pattaya city recorded dense traffic, which began to slow surrounding roads. Station staff worked to provide service as demand increased.

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect
Photo via Siam Chon News

A Pattaya resident, 26 year old Rachan, said the increase would directly affect living costs and travel expenses, particularly for people who rely on their vehicles for work.

He said he came out to refuel ahead of the increase, adding that many others had done the same and that a 6 baht rise was difficult to manage. Refuelling during that period, he added, was intended to reduce expenses in advance of the higher prices taking effect.

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Elsewhere, a rescue foundation leader in Chiang Mai has called on petrol stations to relax a limit that caps fuel purchases at 500 baht per vehicle per day, warning the restriction is affecting emergency medical operations nationwide and could increase risks for patients.

Sahachat Limcharoenphakdi, president of the Phetkasem Foundation, said the cap has been introduced at many stations as fuel conditions tighten amid the Middle East conflict and broader energy concerns.

While he acknowledged limits may be aimed at managing supply, he said ambulances and rescue units are among the first to be affected because they cannot pause operations when fuel runs low.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 10:21 AM
174 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.