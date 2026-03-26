Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 26, 2026, 5:46 PM
55 1 minute read
Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30 | Thaiger
Sane Saeb Canal Boat | Photo via TransitBangkok/Facebook

Passenger boat operators on Bangkok’s Saen Saep Canal and the Chao Phraya River will increase fares by two baht from Monday, March 30, citing higher diesel costs after an 18% jump in fuel prices.

Family Transport (2002) Ltd, which operates the Saen Saep Canal service between Wat Sri Boonruang and Phan Fah Lilat Bridge, said fares will rise from 11-21 baht to 13-23 baht depending on distance.

Managing director Chaowalit Methayaprapas said diesel B7 rose on March 26 by 6 baht per litre to 38.94 baht per litre, increasing operating costs.

Chaowalit said the new fares are based on the company’s fare table tied to a diesel price range of 33.01 to 35.00 baht per litre, despite current prices nearing 39 baht. He said the company chose that benchmark to reduce the immediate impact on passengers and will reassess costs again on April 6 to determine whether further increases are needed.

Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30 | News by Thaiger
Sane Saeb Canal Boat | Photo via TransitBangkok/Facebook

He added that the fare table indicates that if diesel moves into the 35.01 to 37.00 baht per litre range or higher, fares would need to rise by a further one baht per distance band. Chaowalit said the company has operated the route for 40 years and has not previously seen an increase of this scale, though he expects it may be temporary.

Family Transport said it will reduce fares if diesel prices fall, with Chaowalit saying the company is prepared to lower fares immediately in line with reduced costs.

On the Chao Phraya River, Chao Phraya Express Boat Co said fares will rise from 14-33 baht to 16-35 baht for services between Nonthaburi province and inner Bangkok.

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Family Transport previously planned a one-baht fare increase last week, but the Ministry of Transport asked operators to delay changes at the time. The latest adjustment will take effect on March 30.

The Transport Ministry said the Marine Department is supervising water transport, and any fare change must follow the Royal Gazette notice on passenger boats, with fuel costs considered in the fare structure.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 26, 2026, 5:46 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.