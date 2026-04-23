Rising fuel costs force Lufthansa to suspend 20,000 flights

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 1:47 PM
179 1 minute read
Rising fuel costs force Lufthansa to suspend 20,000 flights | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group suspended more than 20,000 short-haul flights until October in response to rising fuel prices and the risk of fuel shortages in Europe linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Lufthansa short flight suspension affects services across six major European hubs, while long-haul operations continue as normal.

The airline group announced on Tuesday, April 21, that it had begun suspending an initial 120 flights on Monday, April 20. That first phase is set to remain in place until May, with further suspensions scheduled to continue until October.

Lufthansa Group said the move is expected to save about 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel. The affected hubs are Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels and Rome.

Lufthansa flights suspended
Photo via Facebook/ Lufthansa

The group said its wider international network remains operational, particularly on long-haul routes. It added that world network services are continuing as normal despite the short-haul cuts.

Alongside the flight suspensions, Lufthansa Group said it would introduce fuel management measures, procure oil in advance and implement further steps to maintain operational stability during the energy crisis.

The move follows similar action by other airlines. Carriers have reportedly reduced services on routes that were previously profitable when fuel prices were lower, but which have since become loss-making due to higher operating costs.

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20,000 Lufthansa flights suspended
Photo via Facebook/ Lufthansa

ThaiRath reported that Europe imports 70% of its aviation fuel and that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with ongoing conflict, could lead to fuel shortages in the region. The report added that oil rationing could begin as early as next week.

In April, Thai airlines, including Thai Lion Air, Nok Air and Thai AirAsia, also announced suspensions on both domestic and international routes during the fuel crisis. AirAsia’s suspensions and cancellations also led to complaints from customers.

In March, Thai Airways raised ticket prices by 10% to 15% because of higher fuel costs, while AirAsia increased fares by 40%.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 23, 2026, 1:47 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.