Songkran festival projected to generate 24.4 billion baht in revenue

Photo courtesy of Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The Songkran festival, one of Thailand’s most anticipated events, is projected to yield an impressive 24.4 billion baht (US$682 million) in revenue. This figure is a result of an estimated 510,000 international visitors and 4.29 million domestic trips, as stated by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

In a bid to attract more international tourists, the government unveiled plans for the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024. This event will spotlight the festival’s popular water splashing activities.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, revealed that the revenue from the Songkran holiday, from April 12-16, is predicted to surge by 49% compared to the previous year.

The breakdown shows that approximately 15.6 billion baht (US$436 million) is anticipated from the 4.29 million domestic trips. On the other hand, 510,000 foreign tourists are expected to contribute 8.76 billion baht (US$245 million) as they partake in the festival.

During the festival, which will take place at Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue in Bangkok from April 11-15, the city is projected to amass 3.7 billion baht (US$103 million) from 635,590 domestic trips.

Kiatphaibool also noted that while many locals will be visiting their hometowns in other provinces, tourism in Bangkok will be fuelled by foreign visitors.

Moreover, other provinces are expected to reap the benefits of nationwide celebrations, which will be extended across 21 days in April.

The government has earmarked 130 million baht (US$3.6 million) for the combined promotional efforts of three ministries. These include the Tourism and Sports, Interior and Culture ministries, which will host Songkran celebrations across all provinces.

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival will feature 20 special parades demonstrating Thai culture from all regions, along with parades featuring actors from the Boy Love series, according to the Tourism and Sports Minister, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

As of March 10, Thailand has recorded 7.4 million foreign tourists, contributing more than 359 billion baht (US$10 billion) to the economy. The largest share of visitors hails from China, with 1.36 million, followed by Malaysia with 986,234 arrivals, and Russia with 492,302.

Key factors driving these figures include visa-free schemes for China, India, Taiwan and Kazakhstan, as well as the resumption of international flights, reported Bangkok Post.

The Songkran festival will commence in Chiang Mai from April 1-15. It is set to conclude with the ‘Wan Lai’ festival in Chon Buri from April 19-21, renowned for its later water festival than other provinces.