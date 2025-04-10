Getting sick or injured during Songkran? Here’s what to do (and how to avoid paying out of pocket)

Songkran, Thailand’s New Year festival from April 13 to 15, is full of fun, water fights, and cultural events. But it’s also a time when accidents and health problems increase, especially on the roads during Songkran. For travellers in Thailand, getting sick or injured during Songkran time can be stressful. This guide explains what to do if that happens and how to avoid paying out of pocket, with simple safety tips and useful advice on how travel insurance like SafetyWing can help.

Common health risks during Songkran

Songkran is a fun and lively festival, but it also brings some health risks because of the water fights, big crowds, and hot weather. Here are the most common problems travellers may face:

1. Infections from dirty water

The water used during Songkran is not always clean. It can carry germs that cause:

Colds and flu : Getting wet and staying in wet clothes can lead to breathing problems or even pneumonia.

: Getting wet and staying in wet clothes can lead to breathing problems or even pneumonia. Eye infections : Dirty water in the eyes can cause pink eye (conjunctivitis).

: Dirty water in the eyes can cause pink eye (conjunctivitis). Skin issues: Fungal infections or rashes can appear after contact with polluted water.

2. Heat and dehydration

Even with water fights, the April heat in Thailand is strong. This can lead to:

Heatstroke : Too much sun and not enough water can make people, especially kids and older adults, very sick.

: Too much sun and not enough water can make people, especially kids and older adults, very sick. Heat cramps or tiredness: Sweating too much without replacing fluids can make you feel weak or dizzy.

3. Injuries and accidents

The fun can sometimes get rough. Common injuries include:

Slips and falls : Wet streets get slippery, and people can fall and hurt themselves.

: Wet streets get slippery, and people can fall and hurt themselves. Road accidents: With more people on the roads and some drinking, crashes are more likely.

4. Food poisoning

Street food is popular during Songkran, but not all of it is safe to eat.

Stomach problems: Eating food that’s been left out in the heat or exposed to dirty water can cause diarrhoea and stomach pain.

To stay safe, travellers should drink clean water, eat fresh food, avoid dirty water, and wash their hands often. If you feel sick or get hurt, don’t wait—get medical help right away.

Getting sick or injured during Songkran

If you get sick or injured during Songkran, act quickly to stay safe and avoid high costs. Here’s what to do:

1. Get medical help right away

Go to a nearby clinic or hospital with a good reputation. Many hospitals in Bangkok are open 24 hours and have trained staff to treat emergencies. Look for places that meet international standards, such as those accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) for example, to ensure proper care.

Emergency numbers to call:

1669 – National emergency medical hotline for public ambulance services.

– National emergency medical hotline for public ambulance services. 1724 or 1719 – Bangkok emergency services for private ambulance services

2. Keep all receipts and medical records

After treatment, ask for receipts and any medical reports. These are important for insurance claims and future check-ups. Keep them in a safe place where you can easily find them.

3. Contact your insurance provider

Call your travel insurance company as soon as possible. Give them details about your illness or injury and send copies of your receipts and medical records. This will help speed up the claims process and reduce your out-of-pocket costs.

By following these steps, travellers can get the care they need and avoid added stress during Songkran.

How to avoid paying out of pocket during Songkran

Songkran is a fun but risky time to travel, and accidents or health problems can happen. Here’s how travellers can avoid high medical bills and stay protected:

Why you need travel insurance before Songkran

Travel insurance is very important during Songkran. The festival often leads to more injuries, road accidents, and illnesses. A good insurance plan can cover hospital bills, emergency care, and even getting you home if needed. Some plans also include coverage for festival-related injuries. Without insurance, you may have to pay a lot more, especially in private hospitals in Bangkok, which can be expensive.

How direct billing and reimbursements work

It’s important to know how your insurance handles payments:

Direct billing : The insurance company pays the hospital directly. You don’t need to pay first, which makes things easier during emergencies. Many big hospitals in Bangkok work with insurance providers for this.

: The insurance company pays the hospital directly. You don’t need to pay first, which makes things easier during emergencies. Many big hospitals in Bangkok work with insurance providers for this. Reimbursement: You pay the bill yourself, then send the receipts to your insurer for a refund. This works too, but you need to have enough money upfront, which can be tough if the costs are high.

How SafetyWing can help

SafetyWing’s Nomad Insurance is a smart choice for travellers during Songkran. It covers emergency medical care, accidents, and illnesses, helping you avoid big out-of-pocket costs. The claims process is simple, and their support team is available when you need help. With SafetyWing, you can focus on feeling better without worrying about the cost.

Getting insurance before the festival and knowing how your plan works will help you stay safe and avoid stress during Songkran.

How SafetyWing helps during Songkran

SafetyWing is a smart choice for travellers visiting Thailand during Songkran. Flexible plans and strong coverage help protect you from costly medical bills and travel problems. Here’s how it works:

1. Fast claims and 24/7 support

SafetyWing has a quick claims process. After you send in your documents, you can get your money back in just a few days. If you need help, their support team is available anytime through live chat, often replying in less than a minute.

2. Covers emergencies, accidents, and more

Songkran can get wild, and SafetyWing is ready for that. Their Nomad Insurance includes:

Medical treatment for accidents or sudden sickness, like injuries from water fights or road crashes

for accidents or sudden sickness, like injuries from water fights or road crashes Evacuation to a better hospital if local care isn’t good enough

to a better hospital if local care isn’t good enough Motorbike accident coverage , which is useful during Songkran when road risks are higher

, which is useful during Songkran when road risks are higher Travel problems like delays, lost luggage, or cancelled plans

3. Flexible plans for all types of travellers

SafetyWing offers two main plans that fit different needs:

Essential Plan

Covers emergency medical care, hospital visits, and accidents

Add-ons available for adventure sports and electronics theft

Billed every 28 days

Starts at US$56.28 for ages 18 to 39

Does not include routine checkups or preventive care

Complete Plan

Includes everything in the Essential Plan

Also covers routine doctor visits, prescriptions, mental health, and maternity

Add-ons included (like adventure sports)

Monthly or yearly payment options

Starts at US$150.50 per month for ages 18 to 39

Does not cover pre-existing conditions, but new conditions are covered if the plan is renewed.

Calculate your costs below!

4. Easy to sign up

You can buy a SafetyWing plan online in minutes—even after you’ve already left home. Coverage starts 48 hours after purchase, and there’s no need for medical exams.

SafetyWing makes it easier to enjoy Songkran without worrying about what could go wrong. With strong support and flexible coverage, you’ll have peace of mind throughout your trip in case you get sick or injured in Songkran.

Prevention tips to stay safe and healthy during Songkran

Songkran is a fun and exciting festival, but staying safe is just as important as having a good time. Here are some easy tips to help you enjoy the celebrations without getting sick or injured during Songkran:

1. Drink clean water and stay hydrated.

April is very hot in Thailand, so it’s important to drink lots of water. Always choose clean drinking water, and avoid ice from unknown sources. Lukewarm water is safer for your body than cold water, especially if you’ve been in the sun.

2. Use waterproof cases for your phone and ID.

Protect your phone, wallet, and ID with a waterproof case. You can buy one at most 7-Elevens or shops around Songkran areas. It helps keep your items dry and safe during water fights.

3. Wear proper shoes to avoid slipping.

The streets get very wet, and flip-flops can be slippery. Wear shoes that have a good grip and are easy to walk in, even when wet. Sandals are great as the ones that have straps all over your foot will give you a secure fit while keeping your foot open to the wet and hot environment.

4. Eat at clean and busy food stalls.

Street food is part of the fun, but make sure you eat from clean and busy stalls. If the food looks old or the stall looks dirty, it’s better to skip it. Fresh, hot food is the safest option.

5. Avoid rough water fight zones.

Some areas, like Khao San Road and Silom, can get wild with big water fights. If you prefer a calmer experience, go to quieter streets. Also, don’t throw water on monks, drivers, or people who don’t want to join. Be respectful and stay safe.

SafetyWing gives strong coverage, quick support, and flexible plans that work well during festivals. To stay safe, travellers should drink clean water, wear proper shoes, eat at clean food stalls, and avoid rough water fight zones. Getting injured or sick in Thailand sucks so make sure you. If you need more assurance, it helps to know that SafetyWing is probably one of the best choices that you can have this year.

