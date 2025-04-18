Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

It wasn’t just water flying this Songkran—cash was too. Thailand’s Maha Songkran World Water Festival has soaked the nation in celebration and injected a whopping 1.58 billion baht into the tourism industry, making it one of the most lucrative holiday events in recent memory.

According to Government Deputy Spokesperson Anukul Phruksanusak, the five-day spectacle, held from April 11 to 15, attracted 1,106,999 revellers, including 999,810 Thais and 107,189 foreign tourists.

“This event not only reflects the country’s potential to host large-scale international events but also demonstrates the use of Thai soft power to promote Thailand.”

Organised under the banner of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025 campaign, the Maha Songkran festival aimed to cement the Kingdom’s status as one of the world’s premier festival destinations.

From 3D drone light shows and EDM performances to traditional rituals and the grand Maha Songkran Parade, the capital was transformed into a cultural playground.

Beyond the water fights and entertainment, the economic ripple effect was massive. The festival directly generated 1.58 billion baht, with the government expecting to collect 678 million baht in taxes from that total. And it didn’t stop there.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), over 5.27 million people travelled throughout the kingdom during the wider Songkran holiday period (April 12–16), marking a 27% increase from last year. The total economic benefit? A staggering 22.27 billion baht.

Feedback gathered from attendees painted a glowing picture.

“97.49% of participants reported satisfaction with the event,” Anukul said, adding that “84.91% found out about the celebration through online channels.”

Perhaps most importantly for Thailand’s tourism goals, 97.37% of festival-goers expressed interest in visiting other parts of the country, a promising sign for the months ahead, reported The Nation.

Beyond Bangkok, the northeastern region led in domestic tourism with 1.17 million travellers, followed closely by the central region, according to TAT data.

With record-breaking crowds, sky-high revenue, and global buzz, the Maha Songkran World Water Festival proved Thailand knows how to throw a party—and turn a splash into serious cash.

