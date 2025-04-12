Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival

Songkran safety warning: Drowning risks surge during festival
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has issued a warning for increased caution during the Songkran holidays due to the annual surge in drowning incidents associated with the water festival.

Statistics reveal a significant increase in drowning fatalities in April, particularly during Songkran. Data from the ministry’s permanent secretary’s office indicates that an average of 327 drownings occur each April, with April 13–15 seeing around 15 drownings per day—1.5 times the usual rate.

The most vulnerable group comprises adults aged between 45 and 59, with an average of 84 deaths in April. Children under 15 follow, with 70 drownings. A report by the Department of Disease Control found that 79% of drownings occur in natural or agricultural water sources, and 12% involved alcohol consumption. None of the victims wore life jackets.

Somsak identified a lack of water safety awareness, inadequate swimming or survival skills, and insufficient knowledge of rescue techniques as contributing factors. He urged adherence to safety guidelines at tourist sites, the use of life jackets during water activities, and abstaining from alcohol near water. Parents are advised to supervise children closely when near water.

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Tourist areas like reservoirs, waterfalls, and beaches should establish safe swimming zones separated from boat traffic and ensure lifeguards are on duty.

The Marine Department plans to deploy nearly 800 officers and 52 patrol boats to bolster safety at piers and tourist locations across Thailand from today, April 12 to Tuesday, April 15. Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Wattanachan announced that cooperation with the Royal Thai Navy, Marine Police Division, and rescue foundations will enhance safety measures, reported Bangkok Post.

Sasikarn advised the public to avoid alcohol, wear life jackets when boarding boats, and stay informed about weather conditions. The 1199 hotline is available 24/7 for reporting water-related emergencies.

Additionally, passenger boat services on Bangkok’s Saen Saeb canal will be suspended from April 12 to 15 as part of the safety initiative.

