March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 9:36 AM
50 1 minute read
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Freepik

Thailand fuel prices were updated for today, March 26, in a daily report from the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under the Ministry of Energy, covering five major service station brands including PTT, Bangchak, PT, Caltex and Shell.

At PTT stations, gasohol 95 was priced at 41.05 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 36.05 baht, gasohol E85 at 32.79 baht, and gasohol 91 at 40.68 baht. Premium gasohol 95 was listed at 52.04 baht per litre, benzine 95 at 49.64 baht, diesel at 38.94 baht, and premium diesel at 54.64 baht per litre.

Bangchak stations listed gasohol 95 at 41.05 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 36.05 baht, gasohol E85 at 32.79 baht, and gasohol 91 at 40.68 baht. Premium gasohol 95 was priced at 57.54 baht per litre, diesel at 38.94 baht, and premium diesel at 56.84 baht per litre.

Bangchak cuts high-premium fuel prices by five baht per litre

PT stations reported prices on March 24, with gasohol 95 at 35.05 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 30.05 baht, and gasohol 91 at 34.68 baht. Benzine 95 was listed at 44.14 baht per litre, while diesel was priced at 32.94 baht per litre.

Shell stations listed gasohol 95 at 41.55 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 36.55 baht, and gasohol 91 at 40.93 baht. Premium gasohol 95 was priced at 49.84 baht per litre, diesel at 38.94 baht, and premium diesel at 57.84 baht per litre.

Caltex stations priced gasohol 95 at 41.05 baht per litre, gasohol E20 at 36.05 baht, and gasohol 91 at 40.68 baht. Benzine 95 was listed at 57.51 baht per litre, diesel at 38.94 baht, and premium diesel at 57.84 baht per litre.

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March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands
Photo via EPPO

In a separate development, Thailand’s fuel supply remains sufficient despite recent disruption at petrol stations, the director-general of the Department of Energy Business said after apologising for queues and delivery problems seen in recent days.

The director-general said Thailand has six oil refineries with a total refining capacity of 175 million litres per day, and insisted all refineries were still operating normally. The main problem, he said, had been a distribution bottleneck in getting fuel from refineries to service stations.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 9:36 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.