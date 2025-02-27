Tragic tiger cub incident investigated in Chanthaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police and veterinary teams investigated a tragic incident involving a tiger cub yesterday, February 26 at 2pm in Chanthaburi province. The cub escaped its enclosure during transit to a police station and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Initial examinations revealed its left hind leg was broken, and internal injuries were evident, but the exact cause of these injuries remains uncertain.

Police Colonel Tharathep Tupanich, the deputy commander of Chanthaburi Provincial Police, reported that the investigation began after learning of illegal wildlife being kept at a rental property in Mueang district, Chanthaburi. Upon inspection, police discovered a Chinese national was caring for the tiger cub, leading to his arrest for possession of protected wildlife without a permit according to sections 18 and 19 of the relevant laws.

At the residence, officials found a tiger cub and a 3 year old male lion named Simba. The lion remains at the property under supervision, pending relocation by park officials due to its size.

The tiger cub, however, was in transit to a police holding facility when it escaped and was hit by a following vehicle.

Further investigations revealed the origin of the tiger cub. The investigation by Division 5 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division was triggered by reports of foreigners using a tiger cub for photography, which was shared on Facebook.

The Chinese caretaker claimed the cub was temporarily kept by a Vietnamese friend at a Bangkok hotel before being moved to the Chanthaburi rental property, reported KhaoSod.

Veterinary checks confirmed the lion had a microchip matching its permit, although the permit did not align with the declared location. Officials are contacting the lion’s owner for documentation to reclaim the animal.

The investigation is ongoing to determine any links between the Chinese group and international wildlife trafficking.