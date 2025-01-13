Foreign man pickpocketed at Bangkok shopping mall entrance (video)

Foreign man pickpocketed at Bangkok shopping mall entrance (video)
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

Three thieves, reportedly foreign nationals, pickpocketed a foreign man at the entrance of a shopping mall in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok this afternoon.

Several news pages on Facebook shared a video showing the foreign victim searching for his stolen valuables in a black backpack outside the shopping mall, today, January 13. The mall is believed to be EmQuartier, located near Phrom Phong BTS Station and Sukhumvit Soi 37.

Some foreign witnesses approached the victim to offer assistance. In the video, a Thai man can be heard recounting the incident to another man who was recording.

“He (the foreign victim) got pickpocketed. He was left penniless. Three thieves committed the crime together. I think they are Chinese. He was about to file a complaint with the police.”

The Facebook page Big Kren reported that the theft occurred at around 12.30pm today. However, it remains unclear whether the man was robbed directly at the shopping mall entrance or was already robbed earlier and only realised the loss upon arriving there.

Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

The page’s administrator, along with other netizens, called on government officials to investigate the incident and assist the foreign victim. Some criticised officials for their negligence, which they claimed was turning Thailand into a hub for criminals rather than a tourism or economic centre.

As of now, no further updates on the case have been provided.

Pickpocket Bangkok Thailand
Photo by onsuda via Canva

In a related incident, a Thai woman took to social media to report a pickpocketing case involving her Japanese manager. According to her, two of the Japanese man’s credit cards were stolen while he was travelling on the MRT from Phetchaburi Station to Sukhumvit Station.

The first credit card was used to make purchases totalling 95,000 baht, while the second was charged 35,000 baht. Both cards were reportedly used at a second-hand car showroom in Maha Sarakham, a province in the Isaan region. Other victims of credit card theft have also found their cards used at the same location.

The woman stated that police summoned the owner of the car showroom for questioning, but no further updates have been provided by the authorities.

