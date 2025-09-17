People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut reaffirmed his stance on Thailand’s lese majeste law, stressing that any reforms must follow court rulings.

Speaking yesterday, September 16, Natthaphong expanded on comments he made in a recent interview with Time magazine, where he addressed the controversial law. The magazine quoted him:

“Article 112 still causes problems in Thailand, and if we get power, we will fix this law in compliance with the Constitutional Court verdict. The monarchy must be above politics and remain a core institution in Thailand. We must amend the law to reposition them and ensure acceptance by Thai people in the modern world.”

Natthaphong clarified that his stance has not shifted since assuming party leadership. While he acknowledged the law has problematic aspects, he stressed that any amendment must comply with the Constitutional Court’s rulings.

“Everything must proceed within the framework outlined by the court’s interpretation.”

That interpretation led to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, the People’s Party’s predecessor, in 2023. The court found Move Forward’s push to amend Section 112 a threat to the constitutional monarchy and national security. Several senior members were handed 10-year political bans, while 44 MPs faced an ethics complaint over sponsoring a bill to revise the law. If found guilty, they could face lifetime bans from politics.

Asked whether the party risks repeating history by continuing to push for amendments, Natthaphong admitted that “legal warfare” is outside their control. However, he argued the position reflects genuine concern about flaws in the law, rather than an attempt to undermine the monarchy.

On the question of parliamentary support, Natthaphong said success would depend on negotiations during government formation and the willingness of individual parties to take a stance. He is confident that the broader political landscape will eventually create space for reform, driven by voter sentiment in the next general election, reported Bangkok Post.

Addressing concerns that the party’s strategy places too much weight on the Constitutional Court at the expense of Parliament, Natthaphong said this highlights the need for broader constitutional reform.

“We aim to redefine the roles and powers of independent bodies to align with international standards and to end the practice of legal warfare.”