People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

Court rulings shape political debate over constitutional reform

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
67 1 minute read
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger
Photo of Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut courtesy of The Nation

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut reaffirmed his stance on Thailand’s lese majeste law, stressing that any reforms must follow court rulings.

Speaking yesterday, September 16, Natthaphong expanded on comments he made in a recent interview with Time magazine, where he addressed the controversial law. The magazine quoted him:

“Article 112 still causes problems in Thailand, and if we get power, we will fix this law in compliance with the Constitutional Court verdict. The monarchy must be above politics and remain a core institution in Thailand. We must amend the law to reposition them and ensure acceptance by Thai people in the modern world.”

Natthaphong clarified that his stance has not shifted since assuming party leadership. While he acknowledged the law has problematic aspects, he stressed that any amendment must comply with the Constitutional Court’s rulings.

“Everything must proceed within the framework outlined by the court’s interpretation.”

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | News by Thaiger
Protesters hold placards against Article 112 at Nonthaburi Police Station. Photo courtesy of The ASEAN Post

That interpretation led to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, the People’s Party’s predecessor, in 2023. The court found Move Forward’s push to amend Section 112 a threat to the constitutional monarchy and national security. Several senior members were handed 10-year political bans, while 44 MPs faced an ethics complaint over sponsoring a bill to revise the law. If found guilty, they could face lifetime bans from politics.

Asked whether the party risks repeating history by continuing to push for amendments, Natthaphong admitted that “legal warfare” is outside their control. However, he argued the position reflects genuine concern about flaws in the law, rather than an attempt to undermine the monarchy.

Related Articles
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

On the question of parliamentary support, Natthaphong said success would depend on negotiations during government formation and the willingness of individual parties to take a stance. He is confident that the broader political landscape will eventually create space for reform, driven by voter sentiment in the next general election, reported Bangkok Post.

Addressing concerns that the party’s strategy places too much weight on the Constitutional Court at the expense of Parliament, Natthaphong said this highlights the need for broader constitutional reform.

“We aim to redefine the roles and powers of independent bodies to align with international standards and to end the practice of legal warfare.”

Latest Thailand News
People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance | Thaiger Bangkok News

People’s Party leader stands firm on lese majeste reform stance

14 minutes ago
Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian man survives knife slash and hotel plunge in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign biker crashes head-on into Phuket showroom steps

2 hours ago
Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspects arrested over 2.2m baht speedboat heist in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
&#8216;White Lotus&#8217; stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

‘White Lotus’ stars wow Emmys with glowing praise for Thailand (video)

4 hours ago
Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay | Thaiger Aviation News

Trang Airport opens new terminal after 4-year delay

5 hours ago
Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan | Thaiger Cannabis News

Japanese teens caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand to Japan

5 hours ago
Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man scoops 12 million baht lottery jackpot (video)

6 hours ago
Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Baby girl killed after family pit bull turns violent in Uthai Thani

6 hours ago
XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining | Thaiger Business News

XRP and BTC holders in Thailand are earning daily income with Invro Mining

8 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: TMD warns of floods and dangerous seas

9 hours ago
Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport skips memorial for deadly One-Two-Go crash

22 hours ago
Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gamer flees with bag in brazen all-night shop theft

22 hours ago
Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lottery results announced, rituals fuel lucky number craze

23 hours ago
Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party | Thaiger Politics News

Abhisit tipped to retake reins of struggling Democrat Party

24 hours ago
Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to test seaplane routes to boost island tourism

24 hours ago
Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers | Thaiger Thailand News

Buddhist council bans monks from acting as lottery seers

1 day ago
Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chao Phraya Dam surge floods Ayutthaya and displaces thousands

1 day ago
Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Monkey madness: Hundreds escape cages and run riot in Lopburi

1 day ago
NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims | Thaiger Politics News

NACC pushed to rule on digital wallet fund misuse claims

1 day ago
Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel mystery: Young woman found dead in room

1 day ago
Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya teens terrorise street in explosive gang showdown

1 day ago
Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin confirms Cabinet ready, vows swift action on economy

1 day ago
Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shines a light on Islamic roots with weekend festival

1 day ago
Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gran blasts cops for blocking 5 million baht transfer

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.