Cha-am forest park lands national camping award

Trail upgrades and scenic lookouts boost eco-tourism appeal in Hua Hin’s lush backyard

Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park in Cha-am has officially earned its place among Thailand’s top nature escapes after receiving national certification under the Thailand Tourism Standard for the 2025 fiscal year.

The award, handed out by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, celebrates parks that excel in safety, service quality, and site management for camping and eco-tourism.

Patthanaphan Jueajan, Head of Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, accepted the prestigious honour during a glitzy awards ceremony at the Centara Grand Ballroom, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao in Bangkok.

Located just 30 minutes from Hua Hin, the forest park is famed for its pristine trails, lush limestone hills, and panoramic views of the Cha-am coastline.

It has long been a favourite among hikers, birdwatchers, and nature lovers looking to escape the tourist crowds and reconnect with Thailand’s wild side.

The park boasts two distinct hiking trails. The shorter, 150-metre route climbs gently to the Phanthurat Mirror Viewpoint — a popular spot for sunrise selfies and coastal views.

The trail was recently upgraded from old, rotting wooden steps to sturdy concrete, making it more accessible for families and older visitors.

The longer 3.5-kilometre trail is moderately challenging, weaving through dense greenery and offering three spectacular lookout points. It’s also a birdwatcher’s paradise, with over 100 avian species recorded in the area, reported Hua Hin Today.

Visitors arriving at the park’s entrance are welcomed by a manicured lawn framed by towering limestone cliffs. Facilities include a small coffee shop, a well-equipped visitor centre, and a plant nursery showcasing local flora.

Thanks to its careful upkeep and commitment to conservation, Khao Nang Phanthurat has gone from a hidden gem to a certified eco-tourism hotspot.

Local tourism officials hope this recognition will draw more responsible travellers to Cha-am, boosting the region’s green credentials while preserving its natural beauty.

