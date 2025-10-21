The best law firms in Phuket (2025)

The Thaiger key takeaways

Phuket’s top law firms offer trusted expertise in property law, immigration, and company formation for both Thai and foreign clients.

Many provide bilingual services and transparent pricing, helping foreigners avoid legal misunderstandings and delays.

From litigation to real estate and visas, these firms are known for professional guidance and reliable results.

Legal issues can happen anywhere, but if you’re a foreigner in Thailand, they can feel more complicated due to language barriers, cultural differences, and local regulations. From property disputes and visa delays to starting a business or resolving conflicts, working with the right law firm in Phuket makes a real difference.

Thankfully, the island has several reputable law firms that can assist both locals and foreign clients with professional advice and practical solutions. Here are ten of the best law firms in Phuket that you can turn to when you need reliable legal help, in no particular order.

Top 10 law firms in Phuket for 2025

1. Khonsu Legal

Address: Khonsu Legal, 189/4 Supicha Village, Chino Koh Kaew, Village No. 2, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province, 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm

Contact: +66 96 106 6616 (Phone/ Whatsapp) / info@khonsulegal.com

Main areas of service

Real estate & property law (due diligence, contracts, Land Office registration; freehold & leasehold)

Real estate litigation & dispute resolution

Corporate & commercial; mergers & acquisitions (M&A); company registration; regulatory compliance

Foreign-ownership structures: BOI promotion, Treaty of Amity, Foreign Business License

Accounting, tax services for companies and individuals, and tax planning (delivered by Thai-licensed accountants)

Immigration (business visas, work permits, LTR, retirement, guardian, PR)

Notary services

Khonsu Legal is a leading full-service law firm in Phuket that provides comprehensive legal services to clients across the island and throughout Thailand. The firm’s real estate practice handles every aspect of property transactions, from condominiums and villas to freehold and leasehold land.

Their expertise spans title deed (Chanote) verification, encumbrance and zoning reviews, precise contract drafting and negotiation, as well as representation at the Land Office. They also represent clients in real estate disputes and litigation, safeguarding their interests in both negotiations and court proceedings.

On the corporate side, Khonsu Legal advises on company registration and management, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and assists foreign investors in establishing 100% foreign-owned businesses through BOI, Treaty of Amity, or Foreign Business Licences. Their licensed Thai lawyers and accountants deliver integrated legal and accounting support for businesses operating in Thailand.

Khonsu Legal also has an immigration team that can assist you with business and retirement visas, work permits, long-term resident (LTR) and guardian visas, as well as permanent residency and notarial services. Known for clear, multilingual communication and practical, business-minded advice, the firm is recognised as a trusted partner throughout Phuket and Thailand.

2. PK International Law Office

Address: PK International Law Office, 18 9 Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm / Saturday, 8.30am to 12pm

Contact: +66 76 384 014 / info@pk-phuket-law.com

Main areas of service

Property law (contracts for sales, purchases, mortgages, leasing)

Drawing up contracts (loan agreements, guarantees, hire-purchase)

Licences and compliance (work permits, immigration, restaurant and warehouse licences)

Copyright and trademark

Litigation (civil, criminal, commercial disputes)

Corporate and legal advice (company registration, banking, and financial documentation)

Accounting and audit (tax planning, VAT registration, financial reporting)

PK International Law Office has earned a good reputation in Phuket for its reliable legal advice and swift, professional service. Known for clear communication and a practical approach, the firm’s bilingual team assists both Thai and international clients in property, corporate, and immigration matters with confidence.

Headed by Mrs Rungnapa Putkaew, a barrister-at-law with deep expertise in property and family law, the firm takes pride in accuracy, integrity, and commitment to getting results. She’s supported by a capable team of bilingual lawyers and consultants.

What clients appreciate the most is how approachable and efficient the team is. They take the time to explain each step clearly, so both local and foreign clients feel comfortable dealing with the regulations. Many praise the firm for completing property transactions and visa applications in record time.

3. Siam Legal

Address: Siam Legal, 123, Cherngtalay, Thalang, 27-28 BangTao Place Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Contact: +66 76 326 322



Main areas of service

Legal (notary public, document certification, wills, contract drafting)

Immigration (visa applications, extensions, retirement or marriage visas)

Family (prenuptial agreements, marriage registration, inheritance matters)

Business (company registration, licensing, corporate compliance)

Litigation (civil, criminal, commercial disputes)

Property (due diligence, contract review, leasing, property transfers)

If you’ve spent any time researching law firms in Thailand, you’ve probably come across Siam Legal. With multiple branches across the country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Samui, Pattaya, and Phuket, it’s one of Thailand’s most recognisable and established legal networks.

The Phuket office, located in Bang Tao, is particularly popular among expatriates and property investors who value the convenience of having a nationwide firm handle their affairs locally. They offer a full spectrum of legal services, combining local knowledge with international standards.

Since their lawyers are registered with the Thai Law Society and foreign bar associations, clients can be confident that their matters are in capable hands. Their reputation is built on professionalism, transparency, and practical advice that helps clients avoid common legal pitfalls, especially in property transactions and visa processes.

4. Natipatana Law Office

Address: Natipatana Law Office, 91/17 Soi Koh Keaw 23, Thep Krasatti road, Phuket

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: phuket@natipatana.com

Main areas of service

Real estate (short and long-term leases, licensing, property structuring, and due diligence)

Corporate (company formation, business consulting, commercial contracts)

Family (marriage, divorce, inheritance matters)

Litigation (representation in civil and criminal cases, including emergency bail support)

Education (property law classes for expats in Phuket)

Natipatana Phuket Office brings Bangkok-level expertise to Phuket. Officially registered with the Lawyers Council of Thailand, this independent law firm operates under the Natipatana trade name and is known for its precision, professionalism, and deep understanding of real estate and corporate law.

Located near the British International School, Phuket, in Koh Kaew, the firm advises both individuals and businesses on property transactions, family law, inheritance matters, and hospitality projects. Their lawyers are also experienced in handling superyacht and marina developments, which makes them a strong choice for high-end clients and investors with interests in Southern Thailand.

Since the Phuket office maintains technical support links with its Bangkok counterpart, clients can access broader legal resources while receiving dedicated service on the island. They also provide 24-hour emergency assistance for urgent legal situations, including bail and accident cases.

5. Phuket Legal Firm

Address: Phuket Legal Firm, 65/34 Moo2, E Chaofah Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm

Contact: +66 81 535 2969 / toto@phuketlegalfirm.com



Main areas of service

Company registration (Thai company setup, BOI registration, business structuring)

Visa and work permit (visa applications, extensions, work authorisations)

Accounting and taxation (bookkeeping, audits, tax compliance for individuals and companies)

Legal consulting (criminal, administrative, contract, industrial law advice)

Family law (marriage, divorce, child custody, adoption matters)

Phuket Legal Firm has been part of the island’s business and legal landscape since 1990, offering practical legal and accounting services to both individuals and companies. With more than three decades of experience, the firm is known for its straightforward approach, clear communication, and ability to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions across a wide range of legal matters.

Their team of Thai and English-speaking professionals works with clients of all backgrounds, from entrepreneurs setting up a new company to long-term residents managing visas or tax matters. The law firm’s mission is rooted in accessibility and trust. Therefore, they’ll guide you to make informed decisions without unnecessary complexity.

Phuket Legal Firm also stands out for combining legal expertise with accounting and consulting under one roof. This means that, as a client, you can address both legal and financial needs in one place.

6. Inchan Law Firm

Address: Inchan Law Firm, 62, 12 Ratsada Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 95 709 6732 / clientcare@inchanlaw.com

Main areas of service

Property (due diligence, ownership transfer, registration)

Business (company setup, contracts, accounting, taxation)

Immigration (visas, work permits, official documents)

Notary (certification, witnessing, affidavits)

Estate planning (wills, powers of attorney, living directives)

Consulting (disputes, negotiations, legal counselling)

When it comes to legal matters in Phuket, many people turn to Inchan Law Firm for practical, trustworthy advice. Led by Attorney Audy Inchan, the firm is known for combining technical expertise with clear communication and genuine care for clients. Their approach focuses on finding realistic, sensible solutions rather than overcomplicating the process, no matter what kind of service you need.

Clients often commend the team for their professionalism, speed, and responsiveness. These are qualities that make a world of difference when dealing with property transfers, visa renewals, or legal documentation from abroad.

7. International Lwa Office (ILO)-Phuket

Address: ILO-Phuket, 17 6 E Chaofah Rd, sub-district, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm

Contact: +66 76 222 191 / sam2025@ilo-phuket.com

Main areas of service

Corporate and business entity law (company registration, partnerships, BOI processing, corporate counsel)

Real estate law (property purchase, contracts, ownership transfer)

Tax law (tax compliance, structuring, advisory for individuals and businesses)

Immigration law (visa extensions, work permits, residency matters)

Litigation (representation in all Thai courts and government agencies)

Risk management (due diligence, compliance, investigations, crisis management)

Founded in 1995, International Law Office Phuket is one of the most established firms on the island. Combining Thai legal expertise with Western management, their bilingual team understands both local laws and international expectations. That’s why they’re a trusted choice for expats and businesses looking for clear, practical guidance in Thailand.

From property transactions and company formation to litigation and risk management, this Phuket law firm is known for offering sensible legal solutions with a personal touch. They also contribute to the community through initiatives like Child Watch Phuket, where they provide support to children in need.

With almost three decades of experience and clients from over 30 countries, International Law Office Phuket continues to be a top choice for their professionalism, cultural understanding, and commitment to doing things right.

8. Haris & Associates

Address: Haris & Associates, 20/6, Lagoon Quay C, Phuket Boat Lagoon Moo 2 KohKaew Mueang, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 86 666 8448 / info@haris-associates.com

Main areas of service

Real estate (property transactions, foreign condominium ownership, development projects)

Corporate and business law (company registration, commercial contracts, international business consulting)

Litigation (representation in civil, corporate, and criminal cases)

Immigration (retirement and work visa applications; related legal services)

Family law (marriage registration, divorce, custody matters)

Haris and Associates is a boutique law firm that combines international standards with a deep understanding of Thai law and culture. Founded and led by Haris Boonsop, a respected Thai lawyer and member of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, the firm has earned a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and integrity.

Clients turn to Haaris and Associates for everything from property and immigration matters to corporate and family law, confident they will receive straightforward advice and reliable representation. With offices in Phuket and Bangkok, this law firm provides practical legal solutions with a personal touch to clients across Thailand and internationally.

9. Premier Asia Law

Address: Premier Asia Law, 38/3 unit 219 Park 38, Baan Suan Place Bangyai, Vichit, Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Contact: +66 90 238 4963 / kunnatee@premierasialaw.com / natchanun@premierasialaw.com

Main areas of service

Litigation (representation in civil and criminal cases, dispute resolution, general court proceedings)

Real estate (property transfers, leases, due diligence, ownership registration)

Immigration (visa applications, work permits, residency services)

Corporate and business law (company formation, restructuring, contract drafting)

With years of experience, Premier Asia Law has become one of Phuket’s most trusted legal partners for both individuals and businesses. The firm’s bilingual team brings extensive experience across real estate, immigration, and corporate law, working closely with clients to deliver reliable and efficient results. They provide practical advice and personalised support, handling everything from property transactions to visa and immigration matters with care and efficiency.

Premier Asia Law has worked with a number of major property developments and international clients. Their commitment to confidentiality, responsiveness, and detail has made them a preferred choice for those seeking dependable legal guidance on the island.

10. Le Business Law Firm

Address: Le Business Law Firm, 158, 99 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Contact: +66 64 890 0099 / contact@lebusiness-thailand.com

Main areas of service

Business formation (company registration, restructuring, corporate advisory for both Thai and foreign-owned entities)

Real estate (legal support for purchases, transfers, due diligence)

Immigration (visa and work permit applications, renewals, compliance)

Litigation (representation in civil, commercial, and criminal cases)

Notarial services (certified document verification and translation)

Accounting and tax services (accounting, auditing, business compliance support)

Le Business Phuket is a law firm that keeps things simple but done right. Natthawat ‘Mack’ Thammanithijanya, the founder, leads an efficient team that can make any legal process in Thailand smoother, faster, and far less stressful.

They’ve handled everything from visa approvals and company formations to court disputes and property deals. Their clients range from first-time business owners setting up in Patong to long-term investors expanding across Thailand.

These Phuket law firms prove that expert guidance is never far away. They each bring experience, professionalism, genuine care, and a clear understanding of Thai law to protect your rights and interests.

Sponsored