The best law firms in Phuket (2025)

Our top picks of trusted law firms in Phuket for property, immigration, business matters, and more in 2025

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya17 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
487 10 minutes read
The best law firms in Phuket (2025) | Thaiger
The team at Khonsu Legal. Image via Google Maps

The Thaiger key takeaways

  • Phuket’s top law firms offer trusted expertise in property law, immigration, and company formation for both Thai and foreign clients.
  • Many provide bilingual services and transparent pricing, helping foreigners avoid legal misunderstandings and delays.
  • From litigation to real estate and visas, these firms are known for professional guidance and reliable results.

Legal issues can happen anywhere, but if you’re a foreigner in Thailand, they can feel more complicated due to language barriers, cultural differences, and local regulations. From property disputes and visa delays to starting a business or resolving conflicts, working with the right law firm in Phuket makes a real difference.

Thankfully, the island has several reputable law firms that can assist both locals and foreign clients with professional advice and practical solutions. Here are ten of the best law firms in Phuket that you can turn to when you need reliable legal help, in no particular order.

Top 10 law firms in Phuket for 2025

Law Firm (click to jump to section) Address Opening Hours Contact Main Areas of Service
Khonsu Legal 189/4 Supicha Village, Koh Kaew, Mueang Phuket, 83000 Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm +66 96 106 6616 / info@khonsulegal.com Real estate, corporate & commercial, foreign ownership, accounting, immigration, notary
PK International Law Office 18/9 Chalong, Mueang Phuket, 83130 Mon–Fri 8.30am to 5pm / Sat 8.30am to 12pm +66 76 384 014 / info@pk-phuket-law.com Property, contracts, licensing, litigation, corporate, accounting
Siam Legal 123 Cherngtalay, Thalang, 27-28 BangTao Place, Phuket 83110 Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm +66 76 326 322 Legal, immigration, family, business, litigation, property
Natipatana Law Office 91/17 Soi Koh Kaew 23, Thep Krasatti Rd, Phuket Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm phuket@natipatana.com Real estate, corporate, family, litigation, education
Phuket Legal Firm 65/34 Moo 2, E Chaofah Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket, 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm +66 81 535 2969 / toto@phuketlegalfirm.com Company registration, visa, accounting, consulting, family law
Inchan Law Firm 62/12 Ratsada Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket, 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm +66 95 709 6732 / clientcare@inchanlaw.com Property, business, immigration, notary, estate planning
International Law Office (ILO) Phuket 17/6 E Chaofah Rd, Mueang Phuket, 83100 Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm +66 76 222 191 / sam2025@ilo-phuket.com Corporate, real estate, tax, immigration, litigation, risk management
Haris & Associates 20/6 Lagoon Quay C, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Mueang Phuket, 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm +66 86 666 8448 / info@haris-associates.com Real estate, corporate, litigation, immigration, family law
Premier Asia Law 38/3 Unit 219 Park 38, Baan Suan Place, Vichit, Mueang Phuket, 83000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm +66 90 238 4963 / kunnatee@premierasialaw.com Litigation, real estate, immigration, corporate
Le Business Law Firm 158, 99 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm +66 64 890 0099 / contact@lebusiness-thailand.com Business formation, real estate, immigration, litigation, notary, accounting

1. Khonsu Legal

Khonsu Legal logo
The logo of Khonsu Legal. Image via Khonsu Legal (Facebook)

Address: Khonsu Legal, 189/4 Supicha Village, Chino Koh Kaew, Village No. 2, Koh Kaew Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province, 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm

Contact: +66 96 106 6616 (Phone/ Whatsapp) / info@khonsulegal.com

Main areas of service

Related Articles
  • Real estate & property law (due diligence, contracts, Land Office registration; freehold & leasehold)
  • Real estate litigation & dispute resolution
  • Corporate & commercial; mergers & acquisitions (M&A); company registration; regulatory compliance
  • Foreign-ownership structures: BOI promotion, Treaty of Amity, Foreign Business License
  • Accounting, tax services for companies and individuals, and tax planning (delivered by Thai-licensed accountants)
  • Immigration (business visas, work permits, LTR, retirement, guardian, PR)
  • Notary services

Khonsu Legal is a leading full-service law firm in Phuket that provides comprehensive legal services to clients across the island and throughout Thailand. The firm’s real estate practice handles every aspect of property transactions, from condominiums and villas to freehold and leasehold land.

Their expertise spans title deed (Chanote) verification, encumbrance and zoning reviews, precise contract drafting and negotiation, as well as representation at the Land Office. They also represent clients in real estate disputes and litigation, safeguarding their interests in both negotiations and court proceedings.

On the corporate side, Khonsu Legal advises on company registration and management, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and assists foreign investors in establishing 100% foreign-owned businesses through BOI, Treaty of Amity, or Foreign Business Licences. Their licensed Thai lawyers and accountants deliver integrated legal and accounting support for businesses operating in Thailand.

Khonsu Legal also has an immigration team that can assist you with business and retirement visas, work permits, long-term resident (LTR) and guardian visas, as well as permanent residency and notarial services. Known for clear, multilingual communication and practical, business-minded advice, the firm is recognised as a trusted partner throughout Phuket and Thailand.

2. PK International Law Office

PK International Team
PK International Law Office’s team. Image via PK International (Facebook)

Address: PK International Law Office, 18 9 Chalong, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83130

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm / Saturday, 8.30am to 12pm

Contact: +66 76 384 014 / info@pk-phuket-law.com

Main areas of service

  • Property law (contracts for sales, purchases, mortgages, leasing)
  • Drawing up contracts (loan agreements, guarantees, hire-purchase)
  • Licences and compliance (work permits, immigration, restaurant and warehouse licences)
  • Copyright and trademark
  • Litigation (civil, criminal, commercial disputes)
  • Corporate and legal advice (company registration, banking, and financial documentation)
  • Accounting and audit (tax planning, VAT registration, financial reporting)

PK International Law Office has earned a good reputation in Phuket for its reliable legal advice and swift, professional service. Known for clear communication and a practical approach, the firm’s bilingual team assists both Thai and international clients in property, corporate, and immigration matters with confidence.

Headed by Mrs Rungnapa Putkaew, a barrister-at-law with deep expertise in property and family law, the firm takes pride in accuracy, integrity, and commitment to getting results. She’s supported by a capable team of bilingual lawyers and consultants.

What clients appreciate the most is how approachable and efficient the team is. They take the time to explain each step clearly, so both local and foreign clients feel comfortable dealing with the regulations. Many praise the firm for completing property transactions and visa applications in record time.

3. Siam Legal

Siam Legal, a law firm in Phuket
The logo of Siam Legal Phuket. Image via Siam Legal (Facebook)

Address: Siam Legal, 123, Cherngtalay, Thalang, 27-28 BangTao Place Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Contact: +66 76 326 322

Main areas of service

  • Legal (notary public, document certification, wills, contract drafting)
  • Immigration (visa applications, extensions, retirement or marriage visas)
  • Family (prenuptial agreements, marriage registration, inheritance matters)
  • Business (company registration, licensing, corporate compliance)
  • Litigation (civil, criminal, commercial disputes)
  • Property (due diligence, contract review, leasing, property transfers)

If you’ve spent any time researching law firms in Thailand, you’ve probably come across Siam Legal. With multiple branches across the country, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Samui, Pattaya, and Phuket, it’s one of Thailand’s most recognisable and established legal networks.

The Phuket office, located in Bang Tao, is particularly popular among expatriates and property investors who value the convenience of having a nationwide firm handle their affairs locally. They offer a full spectrum of legal services, combining local knowledge with international standards.

Since their lawyers are registered with the Thai Law Society and foreign bar associations, clients can be confident that their matters are in capable hands. Their reputation is built on professionalism, transparency, and practical advice that helps clients avoid common legal pitfalls, especially in property transactions and visa processes.

4. Natipatana Law Office

Natipatana Law Office Phuket, a law firm in Phuket
The logo of Natipatana Law Office Phuket. Image via Natipatana Law Office Phuket (Facebook)

Address: Natipatana Law Office, 91/17 Soi Koh Keaw 23, Thep Krasatti road, Phuket

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: phuket@natipatana.com

Main areas of service

  • Real estate (short and long-term leases, licensing, property structuring, and due diligence)
  • Corporate (company formation, business consulting, commercial contracts)
  • Family (marriage, divorce, inheritance matters)
  • Litigation (representation in civil and criminal cases, including emergency bail support)
  • Education (property law classes for expats in Phuket)

Natipatana Phuket Office brings Bangkok-level expertise to Phuket. Officially registered with the Lawyers Council of Thailand, this independent law firm operates under the Natipatana trade name and is known for its precision, professionalism, and deep understanding of real estate and corporate law.

Located near the British International School, Phuket, in Koh Kaew, the firm advises both individuals and businesses on property transactions, family law, inheritance matters, and hospitality projects. Their lawyers are also experienced in handling superyacht and marina developments, which makes them a strong choice for high-end clients and investors with interests in Southern Thailand.

Since the Phuket office maintains technical support links with its Bangkok counterpart, clients can access broader legal resources while receiving dedicated service on the island. They also provide 24-hour emergency assistance for urgent legal situations, including bail and accident cases.

5. Phuket Legal Firm

The logo of Phuket Legal Firm. Image via Phuket Legal Firm, a law firm
The logo of Phuket Legal Firm. Image via Phuket Legal Firm (Facebook)

Address: Phuket Legal Firm, 65/34 Moo2, E Chaofah Rd, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm

Contact: +66 81 535 2969 / toto@phuketlegalfirm.com

Main areas of service

  • Company registration (Thai company setup, BOI registration, business structuring)
  • Visa and work permit (visa applications, extensions, work authorisations)
  • Accounting and taxation (bookkeeping, audits, tax compliance for individuals and companies)
  • Legal consulting (criminal, administrative, contract, industrial law advice)
  • Family law (marriage, divorce, child custody, adoption matters)

Phuket Legal Firm has been part of the island’s business and legal landscape since 1990, offering practical legal and accounting services to both individuals and companies. With more than three decades of experience, the firm is known for its straightforward approach, clear communication, and ability to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions across a wide range of legal matters.

Their team of Thai and English-speaking professionals works with clients of all backgrounds, from entrepreneurs setting up a new company to long-term residents managing visas or tax matters. The law firm’s mission is rooted in accessibility and trust. Therefore, they’ll guide you to make informed decisions without unnecessary complexity.

Phuket Legal Firm also stands out for combining legal expertise with accounting and consulting under one roof. This means that, as a client, you can address both legal and financial needs in one place.

6. Inchan Law Firm

The logo of Inchan Law Firm Phuket
The logo of Inchan Law Firm. Image via Inchan Law Firm (Facebook)

Address: Inchan Law Firm, 62, 12 Ratsada Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 95 709 6732 / clientcare@inchanlaw.com

Main areas of service

  • Property (due diligence, ownership transfer, registration)
  • Business (company setup, contracts, accounting, taxation)
  • Immigration (visas, work permits, official documents)
  • Notary (certification, witnessing, affidavits)
  • Estate planning (wills, powers of attorney, living directives)
  • Consulting (disputes, negotiations, legal counselling)

When it comes to legal matters in Phuket, many people turn to Inchan Law Firm for practical, trustworthy advice. Led by Attorney Audy Inchan, the firm is known for combining technical expertise with clear communication and genuine care for clients. Their approach focuses on finding realistic, sensible solutions rather than overcomplicating the process, no matter what kind of service you need.

Clients often commend the team for their professionalism, speed, and responsiveness. These are qualities that make a world of difference when dealing with property transfers, visa renewals, or legal documentation from abroad.

7. International Lwa Office (ILO)-Phuket

International Law Office
International Law Office. Image via ILO-Phuket (official website)

Address: ILO-Phuket, 17 6 E Chaofah Rd, sub-district, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm

Contact: +66 76 222 191 / sam2025@ilo-phuket.com

Main areas of service

  • Corporate and business entity law (company registration, partnerships, BOI processing, corporate counsel)
  • Real estate law (property purchase, contracts, ownership transfer)
  • Tax law (tax compliance, structuring, advisory for individuals and businesses)
  • Immigration law (visa extensions, work permits, residency matters)
  • Litigation (representation in all Thai courts and government agencies)
  • Risk management (due diligence, compliance, investigations, crisis management)

Founded in 1995, International Law Office Phuket is one of the most established firms on the island. Combining Thai legal expertise with Western management, their bilingual team understands both local laws and international expectations. That’s why they’re a trusted choice for expats and businesses looking for clear, practical guidance in Thailand.

From property transactions and company formation to litigation and risk management, this Phuket law firm is known for offering sensible legal solutions with a personal touch. They also contribute to the community through initiatives like Child Watch Phuket, where they provide support to children in need.

With almost three decades of experience and clients from over 30 countries, International Law Office Phuket continues to be a top choice for their professionalism, cultural understanding, and commitment to doing things right.

8. Haris & Associates

The logo of Haris &amp; Associates
The logo of Haris & Associates. Image via Haris & Associates (Facebook)

Address: Haris & Associates, 20/6, Lagoon Quay C, Phuket Boat Lagoon Moo 2 KohKaew Mueang, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

Contact: +66 86 666 8448 / info@haris-associates.com

Main areas of service

  • Real estate (property transactions, foreign condominium ownership, development projects)
  • Corporate and business law (company registration, commercial contracts, international business consulting)
  • Litigation (representation in civil, corporate, and criminal cases)
  • Immigration (retirement and work visa applications; related legal services)
  • Family law (marriage registration, divorce, custody matters)

Haris and Associates is a boutique law firm that combines international standards with a deep understanding of Thai law and culture. Founded and led by Haris Boonsop, a respected Thai lawyer and member of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, the firm has earned a reputation for professionalism, transparency, and integrity.

Clients turn to Haaris and Associates for everything from property and immigration matters to corporate and family law, confident they will receive straightforward advice and reliable representation. With offices in Phuket and Bangkok, this law firm provides practical legal solutions with a personal touch to clients across Thailand and internationally.

9. Premier Asia Law

The logo of Premier Asia Law
The logo of Premier Asia Law. Image via Premier Asia Law (Facebook)

Address: Premier Asia Law, 38/3 unit 219 Park 38, Baan Suan Place Bangyai, Vichit, Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm

Contact: +66 90 238 4963 / kunnatee@premierasialaw.com / natchanun@premierasialaw.com

Main areas of service

  • Litigation (representation in civil and criminal cases, dispute resolution, general court proceedings)
  • Real estate (property transfers, leases, due diligence, ownership registration)
  • Immigration (visa applications, work permits, residency services)
  • Corporate and business law (company formation, restructuring, contract drafting)

With years of experience, Premier Asia Law has become one of Phuket’s most trusted legal partners for both individuals and businesses. The firm’s bilingual team brings extensive experience across real estate, immigration, and corporate law, working closely with clients to deliver reliable and efficient results. They provide practical advice and personalised support, handling everything from property transactions to visa and immigration matters with care and efficiency.

Premier Asia Law has worked with a number of major property developments and international clients. Their commitment to confidentiality, responsiveness, and detail has made them a preferred choice for those seeking dependable legal guidance on the island.

10. Le Business Law Firm

The logo of Le Business Phuket
The logo of Le Business Phuket. Image via Le Business Phuket ((official website)

Address: Le Business Law Firm, 158, 99 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm

Contact: +66 64 890 0099 / contact@lebusiness-thailand.com

Main areas of service

  • Business formation (company registration, restructuring, corporate advisory for both Thai and foreign-owned entities)
  • Real estate (legal support for purchases, transfers, due diligence)
  • Immigration (visa and work permit applications, renewals, compliance)
  • Litigation (representation in civil, commercial, and criminal cases)
  • Notarial services (certified document verification and translation)
  • Accounting and tax services (accounting, auditing, business compliance support)

Le Business Phuket is a law firm that keeps things simple but done right. Natthawat ‘Mack’ Thammanithijanya, the founder, leads an efficient team that can make any legal process in Thailand smoother, faster, and far less stressful.

They’ve handled everything from visa approvals and company formations to court disputes and property deals. Their clients range from first-time business owners setting up in Patong to long-term investors expanding across Thailand.

These Phuket law firms prove that expert guidance is never far away. They each bring experience, professionalism, genuine care, and a clear understanding of Thai law to protect your rights and interests.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

6 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

6 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

7 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

7 hours ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

7 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

8 hours ago
Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest

8 hours ago
Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown

9 hours ago
Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction

9 hours ago
Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings | Thaiger Pattaya News

Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

9 hours ago
Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel

10 hours ago
Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

10 hours ago
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand&#8217;s urban skies | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

10 hours ago
Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

10 hours ago
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

11 hours ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

12 hours ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

12 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

12 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

13 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

14 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

14 hours ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

14 hours ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

14 hours ago
FinanceRetire in ThailandSponsoredThai LifeVisa Information
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya17 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
487 10 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia