Lucky racer blames oil slick in Ferrari crash in Samut Prakan | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Lucky racer blames oil slick in Ferrari crash in Samut Prakan
PHOTO: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A beverage maker and auto racer, and his actress passenger, have escaped with only minor injuries after his Ferrari crashed in Samut Prakan, just south of the capital. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier at a monorail construction site and the front of the red car was almost completely destroyed.
36 year old Sarawut Sereetoranakul was trapped in his seat inside the totalled Ferrari, with a broken right leg. Rescue workers used hydraulic ‘jaws’ to extract him. Looking at the photo, the two occupants were lucky to survive.
Sereetoranakul is the managing director of JS Asia Beverage Company, and races professionally for the PSC Motorsport team. His passenger was 25 year old actress Sananthachat Thanapatpisal, aka. Fon Hormones, who suffered slight chest pains as a result of the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital and later referred elsewhere.
Sereetoranakul told police that it felt like the vehicle slid on an oil patch, causing him to lose control and plough into the concrete barrier in the middle of the road. Police are checking local CCTV and investigating the accident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Officials carry out spot-checks on silly-season gift baskets
PHOTO: 77jowo.com
You’re only weeks away from receiving a few of those plastic-wrapped and ribboned baskets of unwanted goodies for the silly season – but do you wonder what’s inside most of them?
Now officials are making a list and checking it twice… Officials in Bangkok are out and about checking those prized Christmas and New Year gift baskets to make sure nobody ends up feeling a bit cheated.
The Nation reports that officials from Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health, accompanied by Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon Pisuthiwong, visited a selection of shops around the capital this week to make sure their Christmas and New Year’s gift baskets are legally compliant.
Sophon says their intention in carrying out the checks is to ensure people don’t end up receiving inferior or even out-of-date products and that retailers are transparent about the cost of items in the baskets. The gist of the suspicions is that retailers put one or two items of value at the top of the basket, pack it full of surplus and out-of-date stock, and then scrunched up paper at the bottom to make it look full.
“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is committed to protecting consumers against low quality or expired products that some retailers may try to bundle in the gift baskets. Retailers are also required to display the list of each item in the basket along with their prices to let customers know what they are buying and that each of them is priced correctly.”
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sophon also stresses the importance of supplying products with more longevity, saying they must display an expiration or best before date and that fruit and vegetable baskets should not be prepared more than 3 days in advance of sale.
“According to Food Act BE 2522, packages of all food products must display expiration or best before date, or manufacturers will be fined a maximum of 30,000 baht. To apply this law to gift baskets, we require the sellers to put only products that expire after January 31 in the baskets and must allow consumers to return the products until February 29 in case they are not satisfied with product’s quality.”
“As for fruit and vegetable baskets, we advise retailers to prepare the baskets not more than 3 days in advance of the selling date to ensure freshness of the produce.”
Finally, Sophon reminds retailers that gift baskets containing alcohol cannot be displayed in store or even in brochures. He says doing so would contravene Article 30 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and could lead to an 11,000 baht fine and/or up to six years in prison.
The checking of New Year gift baskets is part of a wider campaign being run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in conjunction with 32 department stores and retailers, focusing on price and quality control of the baskets. The campaign also seeks to promote the use of more environmentally-friendly materials, such as leaves and paper instead of the usual foam and plastic.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Thai officials criticised for serving up shark fin soup at Government party
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World
Environmental groups are outraged after shark fin soup was served at an official Government party in a Bangkok hotel on Tuesday. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the event.
Thai PBS World reports that the soup was served at a gathering of various pro-government parties, as part of a menu that included steamed snow fish in soy sauce, dim sum and egg noodles with river prawns and vegetables.
The inclusion of the controversial soup has led academics and conservationists to blast the Government for its indifference on environmental matters, pointing out the irony of the dinner taking place the day before Thai Environment Day.
One Facebook user, Sak-anan Plathong conceded that attendees may not have known the soup was being served as the menu was decided by officials who are seemingly unaware of the worldwide campaign against eating shark fins. However, he says responsibility still lies with the government for not having checked the menu in advance.
A survey carried out by non-profit conservation group Wild Aid Thailand claims that Thailand is still one of the biggest consumers of shark fin soup in the world, with the soup served at 72% of Thai weddings, 61% of family gatherings, and 47% of business events.
The government party on Tuesday night, attended by the PM, Deputy PM and Interior Minister, was held for government and coalition members, to remind them of their “pledge to work together and observe joint resolutions”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thanathorn says “a storm might be coming”
PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party, at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok – Khaosod English
Thailand might again see street protests again, according to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of the Future Forward Party and former MP. Thanathorn forecast the tipping point could come if the Future Forward party is dissolved next month.
He was speaking yesterday at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Bangkok. Future Forward and its members face more than two dozen lawsuits from police, the attorney general, the Constitutional Court and the Election Commission, as he read out the list of litigation against him and the progressive part, as reports by the Bangkok Post.
“The establishment are pushing people out. They seem certain they can contain it and control it. But many think otherwise. I think this is a very dangerous gamble.”
Thanathorn, a critic of the establishment, opposes military influence in a country with a long history of coups. He was removed from parliament in November for allegedly violating media shareholding rules. He says the accusations are politically motivated.
“They consistently use fake news and misinformation to discredit opposition. They brand us as traitors, as anti-monarchy, creating hatred that divides the people of this country,” Thanathorn told reporters, in his strongest comments since his removal.
Thanathorn says he has no control over the timing of protests, that “the anger of the people is real” and that the anti-government Run Against Dictatorship, or Wing Lai Loong (“Run to oust the Uncle”), scheduled for January next year, will be a test of sentiment toward the ruling coalition.
After the speech, a member of the Committee to Return Happiness to the People said many politicians were hypocrites and troublemakers.
“Come in and solve problems, don’t make more problems.”
A spokesman for Palang Pracharat, the ruling coalition’s biggest party, said he disagreed with Thanathorn’s comments.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, “He should respect the justice system. Nobody knows how these legal cases will play out. The majority don’t want to see street protests again. They don’t want to see chaos and disruption.”
Thailand held a disputed general election on March 23 after almost five years of military rule, and a pro-military coalition took office in July with a very narrow majority, installing former junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha as PM, also a very close vote against Thanathorn for the top job .
The opposition FFP emerged as the third largest party, and became part of an alliance that today controls nearly half the lower house of parliament.
A deeply divided parliament and the government’s slim majority have shone a spotlight on political risk, in a Thailand where the economy is struggling. Observers are split on whether the ruling coalition can survive future tests, especially after the government’s shock defeat in a recent ruling over the controversial Section 44 of the 2017 Constitution.
Thanathorn says he doesn’t support violence, but that tension is rising and “a storm might be coming”.
“I see my role as a chain breaker. To break the chain that’s preventing us from advancing further.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
