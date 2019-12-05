Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

Thai Navy rush to contain oil slick in the Gulf – three rescued off sunken vessel

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Royal Thai Navy has sent two ships to prevent a 4 kilometre-long oil slick from advancing toward Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast. The vessels are equipped with skimmers, oil booms and oil dispersants contain the spill.

The oil slick came from a sunken tanker, the Golden Bridge 2, that capsized and sank in high seas on December 3. It was about 15 kilometres from Si Chang Island off Chon Buri province moving west, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

The slick is estimated to contain around 20,000 litres. The Golden Bridge 2 contained about 104,000 litres of oil when it capsized.

GISTDA says it’s closely monitoring the slick’s movement using its Sentinel 2A satellite and has been analysing the situation via radar.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment fears the oil could damage marine life and corals around Koh Si Chang, just off the Laem Chabang coast, mangrove forests along the coasts of Phetchaburi province and even Bangkok.

Three sailors were rescued from the Golden Bridge 2 boat, on the same morning that a Burmese fisherman was rescued by the Navy after surviving ten hours alone at sea.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Bangkok

Thai officials criticised for serving up shark fin soup at Government party

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Thai PBS World

Environmental groups are outraged after shark fin soup was served at an official Government party in a Bangkok hotel on Tuesday. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the event.

Thai PBS World reports that the soup was served at a gathering of various pro-government parties, as part of a menu that included steamed snow fish in soy sauce, dim sum and egg noodles with river prawns and vegetables.

The inclusion of the controversial soup has led academics and conservationists to blast the Government for its indifference on environmental matters, pointing out the irony of the dinner taking place the day before Thai Environment Day.

One Facebook user, Sak-anan Plathong conceded that attendees may not have known the soup was being served as the menu was decided by officials who are seemingly unaware of the worldwide campaign against eating shark fins. However, he says responsibility still lies with the government for not having checked the menu in advance.

A survey carried out by non-profit conservation group Wild Aid Thailand claims that Thailand is still one of the biggest consumers of shark fin soup in the world, with the soup served at 72% of Thai weddings, 61% of family gatherings, and 47% of business events.

The government party on Tuesday night, attended by the PM, Deputy PM and Interior Minister, was held for government and coalition members, to remind them of their “pledge to work together and observe joint resolutions”.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

Industry Minister says he’ll countersue over farm-chemical ban U-turn

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 4, 2019

By

PHOTO: Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, under fire over his ‘recollection’ of what happened at the meeting that reversed the ‘ban’ decision on agri-chemicals – Thai PBS World

A war of words and threatened litigation has broken out over the reversal of the ban on agri-chemicals glyphosate, paraquat and chlorpyrifos.

Thai Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit now says he’ll countersue organisations that have threatened a lawsuit against him over the U-Turn on the ban on three farm chemicals. A network of advocates for the ban is threatening to file suits against the minister and the National Hazardous Substances Committee.

Suriya says he’d have his lawyers prepare a legal response after BioThai, a network of organisations supporting the ban, announced their plan to take legal action against him.

BioThai claims reversal of the ban on the herbicide glyphosate and the delay in the bans on paraquat and pesticide chlorpyrifos are illegal. But Suriya insists the NHSC meeting he chaired last week agreed unanimously on a new resolution, reversing previous committee’s resolution to ban the three toxins from December 1 of this year. At least one member of the committee has already spoken publicly that the alleged ‘unanimous vote’ at the meeting is incorrect.

Other senior members of the NHSC committee have also challenged the Minister’s recollection of events.

Read that story HERE.

Immediately after the meeting Suriya announced that the committee would lift the ban on glyphosate and delay the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months. He says the committee’s meeting was recorded and the audio will prove it agreed on a new resolution.

He dismissed arguments that committee members must raise their hands in a show of support to make a resolution legitimate.

“I had already sought the opinions of the meeting participants, making a raising of hands unnecessary. The resolution is legal. It was already scrutinised by lawyers.”

Suriya says he reported to the PM about the need to postpone the ban, and that he had agreed with the committee’s judgement, noting that the Government cannot afford to pay compensation in case stocks of the three substances are seized and destroyed.

There are still stocks in the hands of farmers and traders, estimated to be worth up to 10 billion baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Environment

Civic groups threaten legal action over U-turn on farm-chemical ban

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

686 civic groups threaten to sue Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit over the U-turn on banning three agri-chemicals. Thai PBS World reports that the groups are all in favour of the ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos, which the National Hazardous Substances Committee (NHSC) recently agreed to ban.

And then it changed its mind.

They say they are working with a group of American lawyers who are currently engaged in a class-action lawsuit against Monsanto, the US manufacturer. With the help of those lawyers, they say they will instigate legal proceedings against Thai government minister Suriya on behalf of those affected by the agri-chemicals in question.

On November 27, Minister Suriya, as the new NHSC chairman, adopted a resolution that effectively reversed the October 22 ban on paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. Instead, it allows for a delay on banning paraquat and chlorpyrifos for six months, while allowing the use of glyphosate in controlled circumstances and without any time limit.

Suriya maintains glyphosate is safe and is used in 161 other countries, a claim the civic groups strongly disagree with, as they say his assertion is not backed up by evidence and goes against the World Health Organisation’s position on glyphosate.

They also dispute the assertion of the NHSC that the ban would violate a World Trade Organisation agreement that requires Thailand to provide 60 days’ notice of any ban. The groups say that where there is an urgent need for a ban on health grounds, an exception can be made on advance notification.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

