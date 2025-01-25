6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Phuket, six British nationals were detained following a police raid on a house in Mueang district where they were found with 6 kilogrammes of cannabis buds and 39 small tanks of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

The raid, conducted on Thursday, January 23, discovered the group inside the property. Police confirmed the results of the operation yesterday. During the search, officers recovered six bags containing a total of 3 kilogrammes of dried cannabis buds near the entrance of a bedroom, with an additional 3 kilogrammes found within the room itself. The room’s occupant admitted ownership of the cannabis but could not provide a permit for its sale.

Additionally, 39 small tanks of nitrous oxide were confiscated from the house’s car park. All six men remain in police custody.

The police revealed that the suspects were in Thailand using tourist visas, permitting travel, business, and short-term work for up to 60 days. These visas were still valid at the time of arrest.

The detained individuals have been identified as 31 year old Abdifatah Gulaid Abdi Ahmed, 22 year old Esah Muse Mohamed, 20 year old Ismail Mustafa Waleed Ahmed Taha, 30 year old Noah Ihiekwe Chidi Eze, 32 year old Darian Gledhill, and 26 year old Kieran Gregory, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a 15 year old student from Dan Makham Tia district in Kanchanaburi province became unconscious after allegedly smoking cannabis at school. The provincial governor has ordered an investigation into the incident, which was initially reported by the local news page Kan News Agency, alleging that a senior student coerced a junior student into using cannabis during a National Children’s Day event.

In other news, a woman was caught red-handed at Norway’s Gardermoen Airport in Oslo, allegedly smuggling a hefty 41.7 kilogrammes of cannabis through customs. Claiming ignorance, the suspect insists the suspicious suitcase was handed over by an unknown stranger in Thailand.

