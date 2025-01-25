6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
50 1 minute read
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Phuket, six British nationals were detained following a police raid on a house in Mueang district where they were found with 6 kilogrammes of cannabis buds and 39 small tanks of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

The raid, conducted on Thursday, January 23, discovered the group inside the property. Police confirmed the results of the operation yesterday. During the search, officers recovered six bags containing a total of 3 kilogrammes of dried cannabis buds near the entrance of a bedroom, with an additional 3 kilogrammes found within the room itself. The room’s occupant admitted ownership of the cannabis but could not provide a permit for its sale.

Advertisements

Additionally, 39 small tanks of nitrous oxide were confiscated from the house’s car park. All six men remain in police custody.

The police revealed that the suspects were in Thailand using tourist visas, permitting travel, business, and short-term work for up to 60 days. These visas were still valid at the time of arrest.

Related Articles

The detained individuals have been identified as 31 year old Abdifatah Gulaid Abdi Ahmed, 22 year old Esah Muse Mohamed, 20 year old Ismail Mustafa Waleed Ahmed Taha, 30 year old Noah Ihiekwe Chidi Eze, 32 year old Darian Gledhill, and 26 year old Kieran Gregory, reported Bangkok Post.

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In related news, a 15 year old student from Dan Makham Tia district in Kanchanaburi province became unconscious after allegedly smoking cannabis at school. The provincial governor has ordered an investigation into the incident, which was initially reported by the local news page Kan News Agency, alleging that a senior student coerced a junior student into using cannabis during a National Children’s Day event.

In other news, a woman was caught red-handed at Norway’s Gardermoen Airport in Oslo, allegedly smuggling a hefty 41.7 kilogrammes of cannabis through customs. Claiming ignorance, the suspect insists the suspicious suitcase was handed over by an unknown stranger in Thailand.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

9 seconds ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

14 minutes ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

26 minutes ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

50 minutes ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 hour ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

18 hours ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

18 hours ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

19 hours ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

19 hours ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

19 hours ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

19 hours ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules Environment News

Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

20 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1 Crime News

Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1

20 hours ago
Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam Crime News

Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam

20 hours ago
Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content Central Thailand News

Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content

21 hours ago
Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver Crime News

Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver

21 hours ago
Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand Bangkok News

Lawyer criticised for opposing equal marriage in Thailand

21 hours ago
Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home Crime News

Pattaya police raid Chinese gang boss’s luxury home

22 hours ago
AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts Bangkok News

AMLO combats fraud by closing 680,000 mule accounts

22 hours ago
Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip Central Thailand News

Thai man survives 8 days in forest with broken hip

23 hours ago
Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week Bangkok News

Bangkok fights smog with free public transport for a week

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 seconds agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

50 minutes ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

1 hour ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

2 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

2 hours ago