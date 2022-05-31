Foreign woman falls from Phuket condominium in potential murder case

A foreign woman fell from the 8th floor of a condominium building in Patong, Phuket, and died in the early hours of this morning. Police are not ruling out murder because the woman was found clutching a clump of hair in her right hand. Her identity and nationality have not yet been confirmed.

At 4:20am today, Patong Police Station received a report that a foreign tourist had fallen from a condominium on Phrabaramee Road, Patong sub district, Kathu district.

Police, staff from Patong Hospital and rescue workers from Kusalatham Phuket Foundation rushed to the scene but the woman had already died from her injuries. She was found lying face down and wearing a blue dress.

The police’s initial investigation revealed “no signs of breaking and entering” into the woman’s apartment. Police reported that she may have committed suicide, but they are not ruling out murder because she was found clutching a clump of hair in her right hand. The hair will be sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA testing to find out who it belongs to.

Inside her apartment, police found an opened bottle of liquor, a condom wrapper, a box of cigarettes and and an ashtray which will all be kept as evidence.

Police will continue to conduct an investigation to find out the woman’s true cause of death.

Her body has been taken for a thorough autopsy at Patong Hospital.

SOURCE: ThaiRath