Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

Bright Choomanee46 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Two Cambodian beggars in Thailand, one of whom was caught gambling online, were apprehended by Thai police.

Despite previous arrests, the serial beggars repeatedly re-entered the country illegally. The first beggar has five children and earns 1,000 baht (US$30) daily, sending 6,000 baht (US$185) monthly back to Cambodia.

This person had been apprehended five times but continued to return due to difficulties in Cambodia. However, comments made by a Cambodian online led to further scrutiny and arrest.

The second woman, a Cambodian woman, was found begging with her niece, presenting a sympathetic image to deceive locals. She had been entering Thailand illegally for 20 years without previous capture, earning 2,000 baht (US$60) daily.

At the time of her arrest, she was found gambling online, KhaoSod reported.

In similar news, a Cambodian woman missing one arm was arrested after joining a protest at the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province.

The demonstration involved a large crowd of Cambodian nationals urging their government to reopen the border, having been stranded on the Thai side for nearly eight hours. Despite Thai military personnel stepping in to ease tensions, no authorisation to reopen the crossing came from Cambodian authorities, leaving the matter unresolved.

Thai officials addressed the group in Khmer, urging them to disperse and return home, explaining that re-entry was not possible without cooperation from the Cambodian side. Police are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Cambodian officials eventually permitted their citizens to re-enter the country, opening the border between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Amid the unrest, photos emerged showing a disabled woman among the protesters, prompting comparisons to a familiar beggar seen in Bangkok. Further investigation revealed that the woman had illegally entered Thailand.

