Police apprehend Cambodian beggars in Bangkok, plan deportation

Police apprehended 10 Cambodian beggars, including children, and are preparing to deport them. The police urge Thai citizens not to give money to beggars, revealing that children are often exploited in such operations.

Police officers, led by Voraprach Wutthirak, Deputy Superintendent of the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division, and Parrampha Phattanawat, Inspector of the same division, conducted a raid yesterday, September 6, on three rooms occupied by Cambodian beggars in Ram Inthra subdistrict, Khan Na Yao district, Bangkok. The team included officers from the second operational unit and social influencer Kanthas Phongpaiboonwech, known as Gan Jompalang. They found 10 Cambodians, comprising six adults and four children, living in these rooms.

Voraprach explained that the raid followed a tip-off from Gan Jompalang about a group of foreign beggars operating in the area. Upon arrival, the police found the rooms locked, but soon encountered two Cambodians on the street.

When the two individuals saw the police, they attempted to flee, arousing suspicion. The police pursued and eventually uncovered the three rooms where the group resided.

During the search, the police discovered 10 Cambodians: three men, three women, two boys, and two girls. None of them had identification documents, suggesting they had entered the country illegally.

The police have charged them with illegal entry, and further investigations will determine if human trafficking charges are warranted. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) will also be involved in identifying potential victims among the group.

Initial investigations revealed that the injuries on the faces of some individuals resulted from gas explosions and acid attacks. Detailed inquiries are ongoing to verify these claims.

Gan Jompalang highlighted that many disabled Cambodian beggars operate in the Ram Inthra 73 area, often aided by individuals who lock their rooms for them. He urged relevant authorities to take further action, reported KhaoSod.

“It is crucial for Thai citizens to be mindful and refrain from giving money, thinking that 20 to 30 baht is harmless. These children are part of the operation and deserve to go to school and live a normal life.

“Stopping financial support to these groups can help end these operations. If anyone notices such activities, they should report them to the relevant authorities.”