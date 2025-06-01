Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

Brazen heist turns deadly as police track down the suspects

Bright Choomanee
1 hour ago
Last Updated: Sunday, June 1, 2025
175 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

Five criminals used a van to steal electronic cigarettes from a container at Khlong Toei Port, leading to a tragic incident where a security guard was killed. Police have identified the suspects.

At 1.40am today, June 1, the Thung Maha Mek Police Station received a report of a van crashing into a motorcycle, resulting in a death near the Port Authority of Thailand stadium warehouse in Khlong Toei, Bangkok.

Police, forensic officers, a medical examiner from Chulalongkorn Hospital, and volunteer rescue workers responded to the scene on Kasemrat Road. They discovered the body of 58 year old security guard Bunnak (surname withheld), who had suffered a head wound and another on his back.

Blood was found on his face, and he was lying on his back. Nearby, a Honda Wave 125i motorcycle was overturned with severe damage, and a grey pickup truck was also damaged on the left side.

A fellow security guard reported seeing a white van with five suspicious men attempting to steal goods from a container warehouse, which stored electronic cigarettes and e-liquid. As security personnel intervened, the van attempted to flee.

The security team pursued the van, which then reversed into the motorcycle of a security guard, causing the fatal accident. Additionally, a local’s pickup truck sustained damage. Following the incident, the van fled towards Na Ranong intersection, reported KhaoSod.

Police have identified the suspects and are currently working to apprehend them and proceed with legal actions.

Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

In similar news, Bangkok police have arrested a 25 year old woman accused of illegally selling electronic cigarettes through a LINE group named PAT VAPE. The arrest took place on February 24, at 5 pm, at a commercial building in Phetkasem Soi 63, Bang Khae district.

The suspect, Niphaphon, now faces charges for violating the Consumer Protection Board’s ban on the production and sale of e-cigarettes and related products. Police confiscated 189 items, including 70 vape pods, 26 disposable e-cigarettes, and 93 bottles of e-liquid, during the raid.

Bright Choomanee
