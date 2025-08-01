Cement truck flips in dramatic crash near Phuket café

Terrified diners narrowly escape disaster as vehicle plunges through elevated walkway

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Lunchtime diners at a trendy Kathu café were left shaken yesterday when a cement mixer truck overturned, smashing through an elevated walkway before landing upside down just metres away.

The terrifying crash occurred at approximately 12.30pm yesterday, July 31, near the Coffee In Farm café on Route 3030, a busy road connecting Koh Kaew and Kathu. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud crash, followed by chaotic scenes as patrons rushed out to find the massive vehicle flipped on its roof behind the restaurant, opposite the popular Tin Mining Museum.

Rescue personnel from Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation quickly arrived at the scene, discovering the driver trapped inside the twisted remains of the truck’s cab. Using specialist cutting equipment, the emergency team worked meticulously for nearly an hour to free the injured driver from the wreckage.

A shaken customer recounted the crash.

“The crash was shocking, and the noise was deafening. One minute we were enjoying lunch, the next there was a huge bang. When we ran outside, the truck was upside down with wheels spinning. It’s a miracle no one else was injured.”

Once freed, the driver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was immediately transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Medical staff at the hospital have not yet commented on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

Despite the dramatic nature of the accident, no additional casualties or injuries were reported among café customers or passersby. The café temporarily closed following the incident to allow rescue personnel and police to secure the scene and clear debris.

Police are now investigating the exact circumstances leading to the crash, including whether mechanical failure, driver error, or poor road conditions contributed to the accident. It remains unclear whether the cement truck was carrying a load when it overturned, reports The Phuket News.

In the aftermath, local officials have expressed relief that the situation did not escalate into a greater tragedy. Safety inspections will now be conducted on the walkway and surrounding roads to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“It could easily have been so much worse. We’re thankful the café wasn’t busier at the time. Had there been more diners outside, the outcome might have been devastating.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
