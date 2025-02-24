Truck falls through damaged bridge in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Photo via KhaoSod

Three days after warnings were issued about the condition of a bridge in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, a truck carrying rubber wood fell through a large hole on February 22.

Prior to the collapse, a local had posted warnings on February 19 about the deteriorating state of the bridge in a Facebook group. The post alerted residents in Prachuap Khiri Khan to the risks on the elevated U-turn road on Phetkasem road, leading to the first Huakheun bridge, which had previously been rebuilt but quickly became unusable once again.

Consequently, the old bridge was repaired and reopened for public use.

The old bridge has shown significant deterioration, with cracks and uneven surfaces reaching up to one foot in difference, making it unsuitable for large vehicles. Despite these concerns, no action was taken by local officials, prompting residents to continue to use the bridge at their own risk.

On the night of February 22, a truck carrying rubber wood fell victim to the bridge’s deterioration. The road collapsed, creating a large hole which trapped the truck.

The same resident who issued the initial warnings shared another post in the group, urging those affected to seek compensation from the Thong Mongkol Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

The resident also criticised the lack of preventive measures, such as road cones or closures, to mitigate the risk before further explaining that their warning came only three days before the incident, reported KhaoSod.

