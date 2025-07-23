Hare-rest him! Bang Saen Beach yob slammed for sick rabbit abuse

Netizens are calling for the arrest of a man caught on video abusing a rabbit by repeatedly throwing it into the air and leaving it to fall onto the hot sand at Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri.

The witness, Pattanapong Sririmala, shared footage of the animal cruelty on the Facebook page บ้านคนรักกระต่าย (translated as “Rabbit Lovers’ Community”) on Monday, July 21, with a caption stating:

“Throwing a rabbit for fun on Bang Saen Beach. I managed to capture it only once, but he had thrown the animal four or five times before.”

In the video, the man is seen standing on the beach, hurling the rabbit high into the air. He did not attempt to catch it, leaving the animal to fall directly onto the sand. He is also seen pouring hot sand over the rabbit’s body, as if attempting to bury it.

Pattanapong later updated the group, revealing that the man in the video contacted him via Facebook under the account name Aruneelengpo, demanding that the video be deleted. He also threatened to sue Pattanapong if he refused, but Pattanapong ignored the threat.

The footage quickly went viral among Thai netizens, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation. Some of the comments included…

“Rabbits shouldn’t be brought to the beach. Sand can get into their eyes, and they constantly use their feet to clean their bodies.”

“You heartless bastard! I couldn’t bear to watch this. If I had been there, I would have picked the rabbit up immediately. How is it doing now? Is it dead? He’ll soon be bruised, shocked, and stressed. I feel so sorry for him.”

“I want to throw him in the air the same way he did to that rabbit.”

“How was this man raised? Are there problems in his family?”

Several netizens reported the incident to Watchdog Thailand and other animal welfare foundations, hoping the perpetrator will be brought to justice.

Pattanapong later gave an interview with ThaiRath, stating that a female food vendor had intervened and rescued the rabbit. The animal was reportedly very drowsy and lethargic following the abuse.

Locals told reporters that the man lives near Bang Saen Beach and has bought and abused multiple rabbits in the past.

Police have not yet issued any updates regarding his arrest or prosecution.